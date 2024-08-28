What's your general feeling about available bike colors?

To my mind, things have gotten a little better (read: not so drab) in recent times. From bright bursts of color like that great teal on Yamaha's MT series (those wheels, I love them so much) to Kawasaki's excellent 40th anniversary Ninja throwback color schemes, it's such a nice change from the plain, drab colors that have seemingly dominated our modern showrooms in the past few years.

And yet, I know that your favorites and my favorites may not be the same thing. In fact, it seems like plenty of people prefer a more incognito, stealthy look to their bikes, cars, and other vehicles. If that's you, then you're going to absolutely love Thai Honda's latest color schemes for the Honda CT125, which just released for 2024 via Cub House.

Now, don't worry if you love Honda red, because that's carrying over to the new round of Honda CT125s in Thailand. You can still buy a brand-new CT125 in that inimitable hue if you like.

As new additions to the lineup, though, the Honda CT125 is getting two decidedly stealthier options, which are Pearl Sugarcane Beige and Pearl Smoky Gray. And honestly, although they're a bit on the quiet side, they're still quite nicely done.

Gallery: Honda CT125 Trailor Made

4 Photos Thai Honda

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Obviously, how they appear to any of us will differ based on how we perceive color, as well as how our monitors display color. But still, the Pearl Sugarcane Beige appears to be a pretty nice cream color. The inclusion of the word "pearl" in its name infers that it's probably even nicer to see in person, as many paint finishes tend to be. Photos often don't do special finishes justice, unfortunately.

Pearl Smoky Gray differs from Pearl Matte Gray, which Honda has used on some other recent bikes. It's a bit lighter, not so somber and heavy and serious. And much like the Pearl Sugarcane Beige, probably also looks nicer in person. There's a certain richness that pearlescent finishes usually have in person, you know?

If you're a person who's thought about getting a Honda CT125 to just do some city riding, short jaunts in urban settings and the like, then bright colors are your best bet. After all, you want other traffic to see you on the road, right?

But if you're a person who's considered a Honda CT125 to fade into the forest and quietly explore some trails, maybe do a little fishing and camping, and just get away from everyone and everything for a weekend, then Thai Honda's two newest colors seem tailor-made (or Trailor Made, as its new ad campaign suggests) for those more solitary pursuits.

Which kind of CT125 rider are you? One who wants everyone to see you, or one who prefers to blend seamlessly into your surroundings? The choice is yours, for a suggested retail price of ฿ 88,900 (about US $2,624 at the time of writing) in Thailand right now.