Naked bikes are among the most versatile two-wheelers out there. They can easily be configured for all types of riding with the installation of a few choice accessories in upgrades. Right of the box, they’re effective commuters, all while being sporty enough to be ridden on your favorite set of twisty roads or even on track.

If we shift our focus over to the Asian market, we’ll notice that apart from scooters, naked bikes with smaller engines are extremely popular, especially for enthusiasts looking for a sporty yet practical machine they can commute to work on on a daily basis. Bikes like the Honda CB150R, Suzuki GSX-S150, and of course, the Yamaha MT-15, are extremely popular in Asian countries like Thailand and Indonesia. Speaking of which, Yamaha’s premium offering in the entry-level naked bike segment, the MT-15, has just been given a refresh over in Thailand.

2024 Yamaha MT-15 - Metallic Grey

Yamaha’s MT series of naked bikes is among the most popular in the world. It all started back in 2013 when Yamaha unveiled the FZ-09 (MT-09 for the rest of the world) and FZ-07. These two bikes were later renamed to MT-09 and MT-07 respectively from the 2017 model-year onwards, and have since set the standard in the naked bike segment. MT stands for Master of Torque – yes, I know, it’s cheesy, but it’s not a bad way to describe this series of naked bikes because they pack quite a lot of torque, and often boast class-leading performance in their respective segments.

As for the Yamaha MT-15, it’s powered by the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine found in the likes of the YZF-R15, XSR155, and WR155. A hallmark attribute of this engine is Yamaha’s VVA, or Variable Valve Actuation that prioritizes bottom-end torque, while at the same time producing a surge of power at the upper reaches of the rev range. With that, the MT-15 dishes out a respectable 19 horsepower and 14.7 Nm (about 11 pound-feet) of torque, making it one of the strongest and torquiest bikes in its class. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist-slipper clutch.

2024 Yamaha MT-15 - Racing Blue

Other noteworthy features on the 2024 Yamaha MT-15 include inverted forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Apart from that, the other components are fairly simple – yet another attribute of Yamaha’s MT line as a whole. The MT-15 comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes, but it’s important to note that it does not come with ABS in its Thai specification. It’s offered in three colors this year: Metallic Grey, Racing Blue, and Matt Black That being said, it commands quite an attractive price tag starting at 101,000 baht, or about $2,794. Would you ride a bike like the Yamaha MT-15 if it were sold in the US? Let us know in the comments!