India is one of the world’s biggest motorcycle markets in terms of sheer volumes, however, the motorcycle landscape in the Asian country is vastly different from what we know in the western world. There are lots of motorcycles from brands that operate exclusively in India, as well as bikes from global manufacturers that are designed exclusively for the Indian market.

Global models that are otherwise not worthy of a second look in other markets tend to command a premium in India, as such, they’re seen as high-end, aspirational bikes that riders upgrade into rather than start on. I’m talking about bikes like the Yamaha YZF-R3 and MT-03, two models which have been around for a very long time in the global market, but have just been launched in India.

As you’re probably aware, the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are based upon the same platform – a lightweight frame and compact parallel-twin engine to deliver a versatile all-around ride. The two models are differentiated only by their bodywork and ergonomics package, with the R3 following Yamaha’s YZF-R lineage with a full-fairing and slightly sporty ergonomics package. Meanwhile, the MT-03 offers a more upright seating position, and a naked design that’s attuned with Yamaha’s futuristic and sporty Master of Torque lineup.

On the performance side of the equation, the Yamaha MT-03 and YZF-R3 are both powered by the same engine. The compact 321cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine has been around for a very long time, and remains pretty much unchanged since its launch. It churns out 40.4 horsepower and 29.4 Nm (21.7 pound-feet) of torque, and sends power to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission with an assist slipper clutch. Power and torque figures are the same for both the MT-03 and R3, so it’s really all about your styling and ergonomic preferences when it comes to choosing between the two.

On the technology side of things, the MT-03 and R3 both get inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. A single brake caliper at either end, equipped with dual-channel ABS, handles braking duties, while LED lighting all around ensures visibility in all weather conditions. The bikes don’t get a full-color TFT display like their rivals, instead relying on a more traditional LCD display.

Both the YZF-R3 and MT-03 have entered the Indian market completely built-up (CBU) assembled in Indonesia. As such, they command quite a hefty price tag despite their beginner-friendly package. The MT-03, for instance, carries a price tag of Rs 460,000, translating to about $5,541 USD. Meanwhile, the YZF-R3 is more expensive at Rs 464,000, or around $5,589 USD. For reference, the KTM 390 series, which is made in India, is more affordable by about Rs 100,000 ($1,200 USD).