At EICMA 2023, Royal Enfield unveiled the highly anticipated Himalayan 452. The bike serves as the most performance-oriented offering from the Indian manufacturer, marking a quantum leap forward, not just in terms of performance, but technology and design, as well. With the model showcased in all its glory in Milan just a couple of weeks ago, there’s no surprise that RE has already announced pricing for the bike in its home country of India.

We’ve gone into great detail about the new Himalayan 452, but if you missed that story, here’s a quick rundown of the details. In terms of styling, the new bike features a similar rugged design, albeit streamlined and made to look more athletic. It gets a tall stance, upgraded suspension, and an all-new engine. However, apart from these technical enhancements, it’s still unmistakably a Himalayan. Up front, we find a round headlight and a tall windscreen. The tank is also large and streamlined, and the rider triangle has been optimized for more off-road riding.

As for the engine, the bike is rocking an all new 452cc engine sporting liquid-cooling and electronic fuel-injection. It’s the first of its kind from Royal Enfield, and produces a healthy 40 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 40 newton-meters (about 29 pound-feet) of torque at 5,500 rpm. Interestingly, despite being down nearly 200cc, this engine produces nearly as much power as the engine found in the 650 Twins. Likewise, the new engine sees power sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

It’s not only the engine that marks a first for Royal Enfield, but the technology that accompanies it, too. It’s the first RE to come with a throttle-by-wire setup, as well as a full-color TFT display with smartphone connectivity as standard. The bike’s ride modes – eco and performance – can be toggled by this display, and so too can the ABS, which has been made switchable for adaptability on off-road terrain.

Last but not least, let’s take a look at the suspension, the new RE Himalayan 452 gets suspension hardware from, surprise surprise, WP. This consists of an inverted front fork and an offset rear monoshock. The bike rolls on a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel with dual-purpose rubber. At present, the bike has been launched with tubed tires on wire-spoke wheels, however, RE is expected to release cross-spoke wheels with tubeless rubber for those demanding a little extra in terms of off-road performance.

When it comes to pricing in India, the base model carries a price tag of Rs 269,000, or about $3,225 USD. This price climbs slightly to Rs 274,000, or approximately $3,285 USD for the Slate version. Up next, the Summit variant carries a price tag of Rs 279,000, or about $3,345 USD. Last but not least, the Hanle Black option is the most premium, retailing for Rs 284,000, or about $3,405 USD. There are a total of five pain options on offer consisting of Kaza Brown, Slate Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Hanle Black, and Kamet White.