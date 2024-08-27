The Quickshift

Cub House Honda in Thailand puts out special edition Honda mini motos every year

The Honda Monkey Z125R Legacy Edition honors classic competition bikes from the 1980s

It comes with a cool, color-matched retro helmet if you purchase the limited-edition bike

If you follow Honda's mini moto lineup from anywhere in the world, chances are good that you know about Cub House Honda. It's Honda's Thai arm, which offers not only a cool moto cafe experience but also comes out with lots of cool special edition bikes and merchandise several times each year.

And 2024 is, very happily, no exception. As always, some 'special editions' will be a bit more special than others. And folks, you really just need to see the Honda Monkey Z125R Legacy Edition and take in all its glorious details, because it's a veritable chef's kiss from headlight to taillight.

Actually, probably even beyond that, because it comes with some sweet extras that you'll get if you're one of the lucky few who purchase this bike during its limited-time window of availability.

For fans of Honda history, or just ace retro designs in general, the colorway and overall design of the Monkey Z125R Legacy Edition draws heavily upon several off-road models in Honda's past. From the North American version of the 1984 Z50R to the competition-only XR250R, the bold, primary-tricolor red, blue, and yellow color scheme is one that's surely lodged in the hearts of Honda fans from the past.

And yet, because the design is so very good, and also because design trends are cyclical, it's also sure to attract new fans who may not know or care about the history, but instead just think it looks really cool.

I mean, let's start at the front. There's the little cowl over the headlight that looks a bit like a competition number plate. There's the classic gold Honda wing emblem on the tank. There's the extremely sweet '80s design of the side cover, with the tiny Z125 in the corner, the giant R taking up most of the space, and bright yellow racing stripes across the bottom.

Then there's the bright blue, ribbed saddle with white piping and a cool white Z graphic on the side. An oval yellow number plate adorns the side next to the saddle. The front fender and rear springs are also painted in a matching red.

But I'm afraid I've saved the best part for last, and it's this: The Honda Monkey Z125R Legacy Edition comes with its own special matching helmet. That's right; if you're one of the lucky new owners who place an order with Cub House Honda, you'll get an ace matching helmet.

Thai Honda Honda Monkey Z125R Legacy Edition - Matching Helmet with Purchase

Now, while I absolutely love the look of both the helmet and the bike, I can't help but also wish there was a way to get your hands on the fantastic retro Honda toolbox shown elsewhere in this photo shoot.

Here, take a look at the photo below and see if you don't find yourself wanting one, too.

Thai Honda Honda Monkey Z125R Legacy Edition - Look At That Tool Box

Alas, there's no mention of the toolbox in Cub House's promotional information.

Unlike some special Cub House Honda offerings, there's a very short window of opportunity where you can purchase this bike (and also get that ace matching helmet as a bonus). From August 23 through September 1, 2024, Cub House is accepting orders via the special order form at this link.

MSRP on the Honda Monkey Z125R Legacy Edition is ฿ 113,000, which is about US $3,323.53 at the time of writing. That's a bit more than the regular price for a Monkey in Thailand right now, which is ฿ 99,700 (about US $2,934), but an increase is usual for special editions, especially if they come with bonuses.

What do you think? Would you be all over this bike if it was offered in your market? Let us know in the comments!