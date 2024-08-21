The Quickshift

For the uninitiated, the guys over at Grind Hard Plumbing Co—the infamous YouTube channel—are our type of psychotic lunatics. They do all the stuff we wish we could do, but since we lack the resources and skill, and are actually medicated to prevent such calamities, we live vicariously through them.

They're the type of folks who'll build a 'Busa-swapped prototype EV from a brand that went under just for fun. Then follow it up with a snowmobile with three wheels or an Amazon-bought ATV with a turbo. Like I said, complete and utter wackadoodles.

Yet, their most ambitious project has to be their monster chopper. It's a cross between a KTM and Grave Digger with a custom chassis, suspension, brake and steering system, and more. It's a righteous thing and they made it street-legal, because why not?

But what do you do with a street-legal monster chopper of your own design? Clearly, there's only one course of action: Take it to Sturgis.

Now, they didn't ride all the way to Sturgis. They couldn't. The monster chopper just wouldn't allow it to be done in any sort of reasonable time frame. While there's no speed governer limiting its top speed, according to the guys, above 55 mph and the thing hops around like a coked-up rabbit.

That seems untenable to make a multi-hundred-mile trek to the Black Hills.

They do a fair bit of riding on the road, though, as the monster chopper, along with their Hayabusa-swapped EV trike, just want to eat miles. The former of which, however, has cooling issues as the massive front tire blocks a lot of the airflow to the radiator just behind it. That ain't good, but the Grind Hard guys say they have a fix for that loaded in the hopper for a future episode.

The guys then head to Sturgis where all manner of hijinks ensue, including parades, off-roading, a massive burnout and more. I won't spoil the rest, but this video is definitely worth your time. Plus, you can live out your wildest fantasies through the Grind Hard folks without the impending doom of fixing something or bankrupting your family.

Win/win.