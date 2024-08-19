The Quickshift

EICMA is coming up fast

The annual motorcycle show is happening this November

You can now get tickets for 25% off

If you still haven’t gotten your tickets to EICMA, then now’s the best time to do so, as the organizers have announced a discount on ticket prices making it even more attractive for folks to pay a visit to the most prestigious motorcycle expo in the world.

From now until noon on September 16, 2024, EICMA tickets get reduced by 25 percent as part of the organizers’ early bird promotion. More specifically, ticket prices are now reduced to 15 euros—that’s $16.47 USD per current exchange rates (plus a 1.50 euro handling fee), as against the standard ticket price of 20 euros, or about $21.96 USD. To sweeten the deal even further, kids aged four to 13 years get even cheaper tickets priced at 10 euros (about $11 USD) each.

It’s important to note that after noon on September 16, ticket prices will return to their original price of 20 euros, plus a 1.50 euro handling fee.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Now, if you’ve got a busy schedule and can’t spend the entire day exploring the halls of EICMA, well, the organizers have got you covered, too, with their afternoon tickets. A new addition to this year’s EICMA, the afternoon tickets grant access from 1:30 PM until the event closes each day. They’re priced at 14 euros (around $15.37 USD) for full admission, and seven euros (about $7.69 USD) for reduced admission.

Scheduled for November 7 to 10, 2024, EICMA is by far the biggest, most anticipated expo in the global motorcycle industry. Now on its 81st edition, this year is shaping up to be one of the most spectacular EICMAs in recent memory, as two major manufacturers—KTM and BMW—are set to return to the expo after several years of absence.

Of course, some of the hottest bikes are expected to be unveiled in all their glory at EICMA, including but not limited to those from the likes of Ducati, CFMoto, Benelli, and QJ Motor. We can also expect the Japanese big four to make a comeback this year, all showcasing their latest offerings that will storm into the global market for the 2025 model year.