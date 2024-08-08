With the motorcycle riding season now in full swing, it’s understandable that riders all over the world are eagerly awaiting what the world’s biggest manufacturers have in store for the upcoming model year.

And what better place to see everything that needs to be seen in the world of motorcycles than EICMA? Despite still being several months away, KTM AG has wasted no time in teasing the public about what it’s set to showcase in the world’s biggest moto expo.

More specifically, KTM’s parent company, Pierer Mobility Group has announced that it will be bringing something new across all its brands. So yes, not just KTM, but Husqvarna, GasGas, and even MV Agusta, which it acquired a majority stake in not too long ago.

It’s worth mentioning here that KTM has been absent from EICMA for the past five years. And in that time, it has launched some really impressive machines. So clearly, Pierer has some really, really big things in store for us, as it’s making a comeback to the world’s biggest motorcycle expo.

Commenting on the brand’s return to EICMA, Florian Kecht, the brand’s sales director, stated: “An appearance at EICMA has been long overdue. With our impressive range of motorcycles and the latest technologies from our four brands, it is time to return with momentum and style after a five-year absence.”

It appears that Pierer will be going hard, showcasing not just its latest and greatest offerings, but also telling the stories behind each model. To do this, the company will be occupying a massive 1,635-square-meter space showcasing new products and concepts for future models.

“We want to present not only our latest products, but also the stories and developments behind each model. We want our stand to be a place of diversity and total experience. We want to move, excite and inspire every visitor,” said Kecht.

As for the specifics of each brand, well, it seems that for 2025, KTM will be focusing mainly on its adventure and off-road models. This year saw the Duke range of bikes receive a refresh, with the 1390 Super Duke R being the most notable update. And so it’s clear that KTM’s off-road lineup is next in line for a refresh.

Pierer Mobility has also hinted at the launch of a new model under the Husqvarna brand. It’s set to be a mainstream offering, slotting itself among the likes of the Norden, Vitpilen, Svartpilen, and Husky’s off-road range. Exactly what it is remains to be seen, so we’ll be sure to stay tuned for that.

On the GasGas side of things, Pierer is expected to showcase an “innovative concept bike,” which will more than likely be a performance-oriented off-road machine.

Last but certainly not least, MV Agusta will be making its way to EICMA with its entire model range, along with key special edition models such as the Enduro Veloce and the Superveloce Arsham.

So there you have it! What do you think of the Pierer Group’s upcoming EICMA display? More importantly, what are you most excited for in this year’s EICMA? Let us know in the comments below, and mark your calendars for November 7 to 10.