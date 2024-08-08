For the uninitiated, Fransisco Bagnaia (Pecco) is a two-time MotoGP champion, the reigning champion, and at the time of writing, he's running second in this year's championship. It's no stretch to say he's potentially the best road racer in the world.

He's not necessarily in a class of his own—as he has fierce competition to fend off—but his helmet is, as it's the only Suomy on the Premier class's starting grid. In some regards, it has a few of the best features when compared to any other helmet on the grid, and now it can be yours.

Of course, what sets this model apart from all the other S1-XR GPs is the fact it features Pecco's graphics, which in my humble opinion, are pretty slick. They're not too loud and certainly not too quiet. The balance between the red and black color scheme and the white Suomy logo makes it a perfect match for anyone riding a Ducati in factory colors.

Once you're over all the graphics, you have a ton of cool features to drool over and justify the undoubtedly high price tag that comes with this helmet, starting with all the wind tunnel testing that's gone into creating this model and its beautiful sweeping aero. According to Suomey, it's the most aerodynamic helmet on the straight and through the corners, which should make it a favorite with club racers and track day fanatics alike.

The thing I'm most interested in, after recently experiencing another track-orientated helmet with an extreme field of vision (FOV), is this model's FOV. It has 92 degrees of vertical FOV, which is just ridiculous, and 210 degrees of peripheral FOV, which is up there with the best on the market. The visor also features anti-fog protection, so regardless of the conditions, you should be able to make the most out of this model's FOV.

As you'd expect, this model meets FIM standards, which are the highest in the motorcycle helmet industry. To ensure the S1-XR GP meets FIM standards while remaining light Suomy uses several materials in its construction including Tricarboco fiber, Kevlar, and Fiberglass.

The safety features continue in the form of an emergency cheek pad rapid release system, double D-ring strap, and a visor that's equipped with a "Racing Lock System". The visor's locking system reduces the chances of detachment in the event of a crash. But as important as safety is for a helmet like this, comfort comes in as a close second, as any track rider will tell you.

The interior of this model appears to have been given the same thought and consideration as the exterior. Liners made of Hydrocool fabric are intended to allow rapid heat dissipation and are removable. Once you're on the move, the seven air intakes and two air extractors should work together to keep things cool inside.

It's a good time to be in the market for a helmet of this quality, as you aren't short of options, with one being Alpinestars' Supertech R10, which I'll have a review of soon. But my question to you, is what FIM-certified helmet piques your fancy the most right now?