There are tons of applications for EVs in the powersports world, and the wide selection of electric-powered dirtbikes, UTVs, and ATVs is living proof of this. In fact, some of the biggest names in the powersports industry are investing heavily in electrification.

Case in point: Polaris.

We’ve seen a lot of electric initiatives from the Minnesota-based powersport specialist, not least of which being a charging network specifically for its electric UTVs. Naturally, investing heavily in charging infrastructure means that Polaris can roll out even more electric offerings. And it seems that this is exactly what it’s doing.

Earlier this month, Polaris published patents for a new electric UTV. It seems to be a more utility-focused model than the existing Ranger XP and Pro XD Kinetic models, as it’s a four-door, four-seater model. Judging from the patent drawings, it seems that the upcoming model will feature an enclosed cabin, as well as a rear cargo bed for hauling equipment and supplies.

As for the inner workings of the UTV, Polaris’ patent keeps the specifics vague, as is the case when it comes to the wording of most patents of this sort. What we can deduce from the description is that the UTV will include an electric powertrain which is “drivingly coupled to at least one of a plurality of ground-engaging members.”

I’m guessing this means that the electric motor will power at least one wheel—or axle. Jeez, Polaris, why not just word it that way?

But realistically, the notion of a one-wheel-drive UTV makes absolutely no sense, so it’s more than likely that this UTV will send power down to all four wheels, or perhaps, even have the capability to select between two- and four-wheel drive.

And while Polaris’ patent makes no mention of the specifics of the electric powertrain, such as its power and torque ratings, range, and charge times, it does mention that the tech found in this thing could make its way into other powersports vehicles. “While the present disclosure is primarily directed to a utility vehicle, it should be understood that the features disclosed herein may have application to other types of vehicles such as other all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and golf carts.”

With all that being said, there’s always a chance that the inner workings of this upcoming four-seater UTV will be similar to that of the Ranger XP Kinetic. I mean, why reinvent the wheel, especially when you already have a capable platform to work with?

Should that be the case, we could expect around 140 pound-feet of torque and 110 horsepower on tap. It could also carry over the Ranger’s 14.9 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack with around 45 miles of claimed range. Whatever the case may be, we can expect this thing to pack quite a punch—both in terms of performance and utility.

Now let RideApart's executive editor Jonathon Klein go hunting with it.