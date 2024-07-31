TVS Motor Company may be a brand you've never heard of. But if you’re familiar with the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS, then you already know the brand, even if you think you don’t. I'll explain that in a second.

Headquartered in India, TVS is one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the world in terms of sheer volume, as it serves markets in Asia and South America with its small-displacement commuters, scooters, and utilitarian motorcycles. But with motorcycles like these becoming more and more prevalent in Europe, it’s clear that TVS is ripe for expansion.

And this is exactly what it’s done in Italy, as it has just set up its first dealership in Rome. Team Cappelletti is the first official dealer of the TVS brand in Italy, and is a multi-brand chain of dealerships carrying the likes of Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, and BSA. And so, the addition of TVS is certainly a neat feather on its cap, as it’s able to provide more offerings in the beginner segment.

TVS Motor Company TVS' first dealership in Europe is located in Rome, Italy.

Clearly, this is just the start of TVS’ expansion initiatives in Europe, as it hopes to make its models as widespread in the old continent as they are in the Asian market.

TVS Motor Italy Managing Director Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari confirmed this saying: “Rome, where we have our headquarters, is therefore the starting point of our network, certainly ready to transmit and share with our public the value system that is the basis of the success of TVS Motor Company. I am happy that expert professionals like Fabio Cappelletti and Tiziana Amadio have decided to undertake this path that will lead both of them to obtain great satisfaction.”

At present, TVS sells eight models in the Italian market, with engines ranging from 125cc to 310cc, as well as an all-electric scooter. Its flagship models consist of the 310 bikes, on which the BMW G 310 series was based: the TVS RR 310 sportbike and the RTR 310 naked streetfighter. Meanwhile, neo-retro enthusiasts can opt for the Ronin 250, while those looking for a no-frills commuter can get the Raider 125.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

TVS’ scooter range consists of the Jupiter and NTorq, both of which are powered by 125cc engines, while its two electric scooters consist of the iQube and TVS X, set to arrive by the end of the year.

TVS’ expansion into Italy is definitely big news and could signal a paradigm shift when it comes to the types of motorcycles people ride in Europe. It seems that more and more people are making use of motorcycles as their main means of mobility, rather than just toys for use on weekends. And so it’s easy to see why the market is now focusing more on small to mid-displacement bikes, and less on premium and hyper-performance-oriented models.

Could this be a trend that will soon make its way to the US? We’re seeing more and more people make use of two-wheelers in and around the city, particularly when it comes to around-town commuting and in the growing last-mile delivery industry.

Do you ride your motorcycle as your main mode of transportation? If so, let us know what life’s like for you in the comments!