TVS Introduces Highly Anticipated X Electric Scooter In India

TVS Motor Company, one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in India, has finally pulled the covers off its newest electric scooter. Simply dubbed "X," the new electric scooter is the sportiest, best-equipped electric two-wheeler from the Indian manufacturer.

The TVS X started life all the way back in 2018, where it was unveiled as a concept model called the Creon. Now, some five years later, the electric scooter has officially been unveiled. From a styling perspective, the TVS X is a head-turner thanks to its futuristic yet minimalist styling. The scooter gets a naked appearance, with the substructures displayed at the center of the scooter. Up front, the X is equipped with a vertically stacked LED headlight, further accentuating its futuristic styling.

Diving right into the technology of the new TVS X, we find a rather powerful electric motor integrated into the rear swingarm. It peaks out at 11 kilowatts (about 14.3 horsepower), and provides the scooter with a top speed of 105 kilometers per hour (65 miles per hour). Furthermore, it promises a rapid acceleration of zero to 40 kilometers per hour (25 miles per hour) of just 2.6 seconds. Furthermore, sustained performance is aided by a RAM air intake that channels cool air into the electric motor. On top of this, the X offers three ride modes consisting of Xealth, Xtride, and Xonic.

As for the battery, TVS has fitted the X with a 4.44 kilowatt-hour battery pack with a claimed range of 140 kilometers (87.5 miles) on a single charge. For extra convenience, the bike is offered with a fast-charger that enables zero to 50-percent charging in just one hour. Meanwhile, an 80-percent charge is possible in three hours and 40 minutes via a regular wall charger.

The new TVS X rolls on 12-inch wheels front and rear, and is touted as the first electric scooter in India to receive ABS. On top of that, it integrates modern safety tech including collision warnings, speeding alerts, anti-theft, and geofencing through the brand's Smart Xhield technology. All of these are accessible via the scooter's 10.25-inch full-color display which also enables features like cruise control, and even wellness, gaming, and live video streaming – though we can assume that the last three features are only accessible when the scooter is parked.

TVS has already opened bookings for the X electric scooter, with price pegged at Rs 249,990, or about $3,030 USD – fairly premium when put against other new electric scooters in the market. TVS states that bookings for the new scooter will commence in December, 2023, but will be rolled out in a phased manner depending on the region.