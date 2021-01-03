India is no stranger to electric scooters. With numerous startups catering solely to the development and production of such vehicles, it’s just a matter of time until electric scooters become the norm in terms of mobility. To add to this, nearly all major mainstream manufacturers have begun rolling out electric two wheelers.

TVS, one of India’s most popular motorcycle manufacturers, is not one to sit out on the electric scooter game. After launching the iQube several months ago, TVS is expected to launch yet another electric scooter later this year, geared towards the sportier rider. Initially unveiled as a concept in the 2018 Auto Expo, the TVS Creon could finally be realized this year. Designed as the brands interpretation of a modern, performance oriented electric scooter, the Creon sports very aggressive body styling.

Pegged as a sporty electric two-wheeler, the TVS Creon will go up against the likes of the Honda PCX Electric, as well as the Ather 450X, which sports a ton of custom options. Although the concept unveiled in the 2018 Auto Expo was extremely sharp and angular, we can expect the actual production bike to retain its aggressive styling, albeit slightly subdued to suit the tastes of a wider audience.

Performance wise, we can expect the TVS Creon to produce the ballpark of around 15 horsepower from its electric motor—similar performance to 150cc class machines. To add to this, the Creon is expected to provide a range of around 90 kilometers, or the equivalent of 56 miles in a single charge. The scooter is also expected to come with either a fast-charging feature, swappable batteries, or maybe even both.