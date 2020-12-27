At a glance, this little electric scooter looks like any other modern-day personal mobility device perfect for use around town or within your neighborhood. However, when placed next to other sit-down electric scooters, the Fiido Q1S all of a sudden looks like a toy—but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

In fact, the Fido’s tiny size is quite possibly what makes it special. Developed by Voro Motors, the Fiido Q1S could quite possibly be one of the smallest seated electric scooters out there. Powered by a 500W electric motor, the little scoot can reach a top speed of 15 miles per hour. Now this may not seem like much, however when you take the Fiido’s size into consideration, I’m pretty sure you won’t want to go any faster than that.

Another pretty awesome feature is the fact that the little scoot comes with both front and rear suspension. This translates to a rather comfortable ride, as illustrated in Electrek’s review of the Fiido Q1S. The scooter’s small size, zippy engine, and comfortable ergonomics make it quite a capable commuter, especially for duties around town and within the neighborhood.

Weighing in at just 44 lbs, the Fiido Q1S is extremely portable. If you live in an apartment and don’t have ample garage space for a motorcycle, let alone a car, the Fiido is perfectly at home sitting in your living room watching Netflix with you after a long day’s work. Despite being a featherweight, this little scoot’s maximum payload is rated for 330 lbs, so it’s safe to say even heavier-set folks could be at home piloting this machine.

The Fiido Q1S isn’t exactly barebones, either. In fact, it comes chock full of practical features like cargo storage, an LED instrument panel, LED lights, keyless entry, and even cruise control. All this comes at a sticker price of just $899 USD—pretty good value if you ask me.