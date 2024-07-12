Guys, we shouldn’t have to tell you this, but you need to register your vehicles. It doesn’t matter if it’s a car, motorcycle, or heck, even a scooter. Laws exist for a reason, and as a society, we’re obligated to follow them lest we face the consequences.

Over in Washington DC, vehicle registration has become quite the issue, particularly for scooter riders. Recently, there’s been an uptick in scooter usage thanks to the growing popularity of last-mile delivery. And while scooters are indeed very practical, easy to get around on, and affordable to buy and maintain, it’s important to remember that they are indeed motor vehicles and require registration.

In fact, more than 100 scooter riders had to face the consequences of their actions, when DC police impounded a total of 167 scooters due to non-existent or incomplete registration and insurance documents, and issued 172 citations during the first 10 days of scooter registration enforcement. Furthermore, 61 individuals were arrested, most of which were for riding a scooter without a license.

The DC government states that a scooter is considered a motorcycle if it has wheels under 16 inches in diameter, an engine bigger than 50cc, and can reach speeds in excess of 35 miles per hour. But now, even smaller scooters—those with engines at about the 50cc mark—require registration, a license, and insurance.

DC legislators introduced the Moped Registration Accountability Act last month, requiring scooter rental companies to register their fleets, and more importantly, have them insured. Dealers and businesses that sell scooters would also be required to present proof of registration and vehicle classification before selling their two-wheelers.

It’s important to remember that these rules and regulations—provided that they’re logical and make sense—aren’t put in place to prevent or deter folks from using scooters to get around. Rather, they’re there to make sure that the right people are using them at the right place and at the right time.