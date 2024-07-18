Royal Enfield is a brand that's known for taking its history seriously. It's respected for its modern classic approach to design, as well as marques like the Bullet 350, which carries on the 92 years of continuous production of Bullet bikes that it's proud to celebrate.

But lately, the OEM has been spreading its design wings a bit and venturing into new, more modern styling territory. First, there was the Hunter 350. Then there was the Shotgun 650. And now, there's the Guerrilla 450.

It's only the second bike in Enfield's stable to use the new Sherpa 452cc engine first introduced in the Himalayan 450. A little more grunt, a little more oomph, a lot more style for the road.

Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 - Brava Blue Royal Enfield Royal Enfield

While it shares the same 40 brake horsepower, 40 newton-meters (or approximately 29.5 pound-feet) of torque-having powerplant as the new Himalayan, the Guerrilla has a slightly longer wheelbase, says Royal Enfield Global Head of Design Mark Wells.

Construction is all steel and no plastic, a fact that Enfield makes much of in its marketing for this bike. If you're wondering what's up with the big "Unfollow" X-pattern flag in the photo above, it relates directly to Enfield's position that roadsters in 2024 are too much the same. With the Guerrilla 450, the OEM says it wanted to do something different. Not follow anyone else's lead, and also invite riders to do so as well.

Besides the wheelbase lengthening, it rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels, comes with a 43mm telescopic front fork and a Showa rear shock, and also sports Enfield's new 4-inch round TFT Tripper Dash (not to be confused with its previous Tripper Navigation pod, which was a separate unit apart from the dash) that also first debuted on the new Himalayan 450.

Seat height is a very approachable 780mm (about 30.7 inches). With mid-mounted controls and an upright seating position, it's a naked bike that's meant to both look good and be a pleasure to ride for most riders.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

To start, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched simultaneously in India, Europe, and the UK. All colors are available in all markets, and only the prices differ slightly between currencies.

Brava Blue is the only colorway with a color-matched blue frame, and Enfield also points out that the graphics on the tank are masked and painted by hand in Chennai. They're not just decals.

Yellow Ribbon is a slick gold and black colorway with pops of purple. Playa Black channels the colorblock appeal of the old John Player Special racing liveries while still keeping things modern and fresh. Gold Dip is a darker gold and red. And finally, Smoke Silver is an understated matte silver.

The MSRP on the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 varies by market. In India, it starts at ₹ 239,000 and runs up to ₹ 254,000 (about US $2,859 to $3,038). In Europe, it starts at € 5,290 and runs up to € 5,540 (about US $5,785 to $6,059). And finally, in the UK, it starts at £ 4,850 and runs up to £ 5,050 (about US $6,308 to $6,568).

If you don't live in any of the three markets where it's currently available, you'll have to wait a bit longer. Check back with RideApart for more information as we have it.