Are you staying hydrated this summer?

If you need help in that department and you're also a Suzuki fan, then your favorite Japanese motorcycle manufacturer might have a little something that can help. You may already have seen us talk about some of the OEM's other offerings for brand fans in the past, like this Hayabusa jigsaw puzzle or even this extremely cool Suzuki teacup collection.

Like most enthusiasts, we love a bit of cool merch to rep our faves. If it's also useful (and not just fun to look at), that's an extra added bonus. Enter these three new stainless steel tumbler options that fans can find at the Suzuki S-Mall in Japan now.

For Suzuki Katana fans, you have two options available right now. First is the Katana Thermo Tumbler (Small). It's a double-walled stainless steel tumbler, and you can either use it as a regular tumbler on its own or else you can use it to hold an ice-cold can of your favorite beverage.

The insulation will keep your beverage nice and cold, while the double-walled construction should help keep unwanted condensation from dampening your day (or your wood table). The MSRP on this tumbler is an extremely reasonable ¥2,420 (about US $15.31 at the time of writing).

If you're an extra thirsty Katana fan, or else you prefer your beverages in tall plastic bottles, don't worry. Suzuki has you covered, too. Choose the Thermo Tumbler Katana (Large), and it's a little bit taller. It also comes with a gray top that's made specifically to hold your favorite tall plastic bottle in place.

Just like the Small size, the double-walled insulation will keep your beverage cold while also keeping your hands and work surface dry. MSRP on this one is ¥2,640, which is about US $16.70.

Suzuki

Finally, if you're just a fan of Suzuki in general, or you really liked the logo design tea cups the company put out some time ago, then this is probably the tumbler for you. Like the two Katana ones, it's a double-walled stainless steel unit. It's the same size as the Large Katana tumbler and also comes with a gray top that holds your favorite plastic bottled beverage in place inside.

MSRP on this one is ¥2,640 (about US $16.70), just like the tall Katana one. There's also a short version made for cans that's priced like the short Katana one, at ¥2,420 (about $15.31).

I don't know about you, but I'm a tactile person. So I really hope that these tumblers aren't just printed with smooth designs, but that both the Katana and the Suzuki kanji and furigana designs have a bit of texture to them. If they do, there's a pretty solid case to be made for these tumblers to double as fidget devices next time you're in stuck in a meeting.

What do you think of these designs? If you're a Suzuki fan, do you want one? And if you're not, do you wish your favorite moto maker would make something like this for your favorite bike? Let us know in the comments!