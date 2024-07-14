Good.

That's what I said to myself when I learned that Volodymr Zhukovskyy won't be getting his license back after a judge told him to pound sand upon his appeal. For those unacquainted with Zhukovskyy's story, the truck driver—who admitted to using cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin on the day in question—plowed into seven motorcyclists, killing them while driving a truck.

And, even though Zhukovskyy was supposed to have already had his license revoked before the deaths due to a number of other DUIs and other arrests, he was acquitted due to an odd set of circumstances.

Luckily, however, New Hampshire declared that Zhukovskyy would not be getting his license back upon his appeal. At least not for the next two years.

According to Judge Ryan McFarland's ruling, "This is an accident that did not have to occur. The testimony is clear that there were warning signs for the respondent to recognize that his driving behavior was not reasonable or safe and he should have pulled over to address any issues. The loss of human life, especially seven individuals that were so deeply loved, must be given more weight than the inconvenience related to a loss of driving privilege.”

That last line perfectly sums up pretty much every motorcyclists' thoughts on the Zhukovskyy case.

But this isn't where the story ends, unfortunately.

Zhukovskyy's license was automatically suspended after the crash and his initial arrest. Under the letter of the law, that automatic suspension is only legally allowed to last a total of seven years. The accident, which occurred in 2019, was five years ago. The state, however, argued that the suspension should start this year, meaning that it wouldn't be up until 2031. The appeal from Zhukovskyy, however, argued that it should start when it was first revoked and that, given his good behavior, it should be reinstated—Zhukovskyy says he's been sober for five years.

The state declined both requests and ruled that it started in 2019, but that his good behavior would not be factored in. That means that the suspension can only legally go for another two years. So in 2026, Zhukovskyy is likely to get his license reinstated.

Zhukovskyy, however, still has another case pending in Connecticut, as his license was supposed to be revoked there, too. Likewise, after the 2022 verdict, US Customs and Immigration Enforcement officials took Zhukovskyy into custody where a judge ordered his deportation to his native Ukraine—he came to the US as a child. But, because of the Russian-Ukrainian war, that was put on an indefinite hold.

The slight comfort is at least he won't be on the road for another two years.