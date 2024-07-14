A trike as unique as the Morgan Super 3 is designed to turn heads. Although stylized to look like a machine from the early 1900s, the Super 3 is indeed a modern vehicle. It’s loved specifically because of its looks, its raw driving nature, and of course, its customizability.

And what better way to celebrate this unique three-wheeler than with a limited-edition series from none other than Morgan itself? Dubbed the Super 3 Origins, Morgan has unveiled a total of nine unique specifications of the Super 3, all of which reflective of the Super 3’s design inspirations.

As it would turn out, quite a lot went into the design of the Morgan Super 3. Things like the space race, jet age, pop art movement, and sci-fi all played a role in this roadster’s inspirations. And the Super 3 Origins all aim to pay tribute to these.

“Super 3 sits at the intersection of auto and moto culture and is always evolving. These nine specials demonstrate that evolution, drawing inspiration from various industries, artistic movements, and decades of design. The Super 3 Origins collection tells this story through its unique characters," said Jonathan Wells, the Chief Design Officer at Morgan Motor Company.

So yes, for anyone wondering, the Super 3 isn’t a car, and it isn’t a motorcycle. It sits somewhere in the middle, as Wells explained.

The nine special-editions consist of Bluebird, which is inspired by the Bluebird CN7, complete with a paint scheme that matches the look of the CN7 and features unique details like an emblem on the hood and a machine-turned aluminum dashboard. Meanwhile, Boulevard Cruiser features Frozen Berry Paint inspired by the pastel colors of 1950s American automobiles.

Other iterations include Pickersleigh Speedshop, an homage to belly tank racers that gets an eye-catching hand-painted livery with metallic silver and bright red accents for extra contrast. Meanwhile, Space Race draws inspiration from the space shuttles and lunar rovers of the space race. And Warp Speed goes big on sci-fi, with its vibrant yellow paint, aluminum cowl, and bright dashboard switches.

Morgan also nods to the jet age with Scramble the Jets, complete with a two-tone gray paint scheme, yellow nose cone, and aviation-inspired livery. Charlie Mike, meanwhile, was inspired by military reconnaissance vehicles, and boasts an adventurous khaki color scheme, tactical fabric, and military-inspired livery.

On the other end of the spectrum, colorful motifs like Fast Forward are inspired by the 80s tech and gaming revolution, complete with vibrant graphics and white wheels. Lastly, Whoosh Bang Pop, as the name suggests, takes a page off the pop art movement, with comic strip designs and a striking two-tone paint scheme consisting of Heron Grey and Belfast Blue.

Morgan says that only nine of each iteration will be produced, giving the Super 3 Origins a total unit count of just 81 three-wheelers. Each carries a sticker price starting at £47,995, or about $61,939, and comes with bespoke artwork from the respective designers behind the collection. So yes, you get a fancy-looking Super 3, and matching artwork to spruce up your collection, too.

Detailed specs and pricing information can be found on Morgan’s official website. So if you’re keen on adding any or all of these roadsters to your collection, be sure to check them out before they’re all accounted for.