We can all agree that electric bicycles are cool, and serve as a quantum leap forward from the regular old muscle-powered bicycle. And the market is full of electric bikes designed for all types of riding, from the rigors of daily commuting to the thrill of ripping up the trails, there’s pretty much an e-bike out of the factory designed for pretty much anything.

That being said, nearly all countries implement limits to electric bike performance. And it’s basic common sense why these limits exist. But, as it would turn out, common sense isn’t as common as we would like it to be.

People have been hacking into e-bike’s systems and getting rid of speed governors, and some have even created custom monstrosities that can hit speeds no bicycle has any business achieving. So it’s easy to understand why some are clamoring for more legislation surrounding e-bike performance to be introduced.

This is exactly what’s going on in California, where lawmakers are proposing a new bill that would prohibit anyone from tampering with an e-bike’s top speed. Should AB 1774 come into law, the sale of products and devices that can tamper with an e-bike’s speed will become illegal.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The bill was introduced by assembly member Diane Dixon, who explained that the bill isn’t against e-bikes as an alternative mobility solution, but rather, focuses on making them safer for everyone involved.

"No one is opposed to it, it's just we want safety … safety features added into these bikes through education and through prohibiting these illegal speed enhancement devices," Dixon told CBS8.

Sure, it’s easy to understand why more regulations surrounding e-bikes could be useful, especially considering how accessible and easy to ride these things are becoming for pretty much everything. And given the recent rise in e-bike-related injuries throughout the country and the world, it's even understandable why local, state, and federal governments are looking into what could become a real problem.

Should Governor Gavin Newsom sign the bill, AB 1774 will come into effect in about 60 days. Lawmakers are hopeful that it will be passed into law before January 1, 2025. But as with anything in politics these days, who knows.