There's no real competition for DJI in the area of high-end consumer-grade drones. This brand dominates the market, so if the US imposes a ban on DJI camera drones for fears that they might be providing data on critical infrastructure in the United States to the Chinese Communist Party, it'd be a huge hit for DJI and drone enthusiasts alike.

I have no idea how much of a financial hit it'd be to DJI, but I have to assume it would be massive. Luckily for DJI, the brand has some engineers who know how to pivot and use the company's resources to build another product.

Enter the DJI Avinox Drive System.

The brand has used its knowledge of brushless motors and controllers to make an e-bike drive system. The product has just launched, and it looks great.

The drive unit weighs just 5.5 lbs, has a peak power of 1000 watts, and produces 88.5 lb-ft of torque. That's not as much as McLaren's e-bikes we covered recently, but it's still a helluva lot.

There are five riding modes on offer: Auto, Eco, Trail, Turbo, and Boost. But there are plenty more features on offer than selecting different power modes including Walk Assist, Auto Hold, Hill Start Assist, and Stationary Shifting.

There are two battery options on offer—600Wh and 800Wh. The 800Wh battery pack weighs just more than 8.2 pounds and provides a range of up to 97.5 miles. Whereas, the 600Wh battery weighs just 6.3 pounds and gives the motor a 72.7-mile range. Both batteries feature an IP56 protection rating and use GaN fast-charging technology, which helps them charge from 0% to 75% in about 1.5 hours.

Included in the sale is a 2-inch OLED full-color Control Display, which works as an interactive, fully customizable hub. You can also engage with it via the Avinox app. Once you've connected your phone to the bike, you can activate a Phone Key to automatically unlock the bike according to proximity and receive push notifications in the event of abnormal bike movement. The screen's brightness goes up to 800 nits and adjusts automatically based on the conditions it's in.

The Amflow PL all-terrain bike is already equipped with the DJI Avinox Drive System, so if you're looking for a ready-to-go package, just pick that up. But, if you already have a bike that you'd like to fit the system onto, you can contact DJI for assistance.

There's a lot of tech, power, and range on offer here, and if it works as well as DJI's drones, it'll have the attention of e-mountain bikers worldwide. But I don't doubt that it'll come with a suitably high price tag.

What do you think of DJI's pivot to e-bike systems and, more importantly, would you consider buying one? Let us know in the comments.