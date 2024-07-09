It goes without saying that all powersports manufacturers want to be the best around. And generally speaking, the powersports industry is in pretty good shape, thanks to all the innovations and tech developments lots of manufacturers are bringing to the table.

But one powersports giant seems to be doing particularly well. In fact, the company has managed to snag not one, not two, but six design awards across a number of its brands. I am, of course, talking about Bombardier Recreational Products, or BRP.

With big names like Sea-Doo and Can-Am in its portfolio, BRP is one of the leading powersports and outdoor companies in the world, and has recently earned multiple coveted Red Dot Design Awards for a variety of its products.

In case you didn’t know, the Red Dot Design Award is considered to be the most prestigious international design competition. In order to receive an award, your product must meet stringent criteria when it comes to design, quality, and innovation. Long story short, your products can’t just talk the talk, they need to walk the walk.

Of course, if there’s one department that deserves the credit here, it’s BRP’s Design Team. And Denys Lapointe, the company’s chief design officer, was quick to share his excitement towards the achievement. “Recognitions like these highlight BRP’s commitment to innovate relentlessly and push the boundaries of design to offer the best and most transformative experiences to our riding and boating communities," he said.

“We are incredibly proud to see the work of our talented and dedicated teams recognized once more by our peers in the design and innovation communities,” Lapointe added.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Some of BRP’s products which raked in the accolades include the Advex snowmobile helmet, a premium lid with built-in communication and a lightweight, flexible, and ergonomic design. BRP’s Lynx Adventure Electric snowmobile also took home a Red Dot Award thanks to its Rotax E-Power motor and single-charge range of up to 30 miles.

Meanwhile, it’s party time over in the Can-Am department, as not one, but two of its powersports vehicles took home the award: the Outlander Pro ATV and the Maverick R side-by-side. Both models sit at the top of their categories, providing tons of utility and performance for their users.

Last but not least, the Sea-Doo Spark took home two awards—the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award, yet another prestigious accolade that sees over 10,000 submissions from 70 countries each year. For reference, the Spark is an entry-level PWC which Sea-Doo says is the lightest, most compact, and affordable model in the market.

It’s clear to see that BRP is by no means sitting on its laurels. It’s been a force to be reckoned with in the powersports industry for quite some time now, and it’s clear that it’s only getting stronger. Looking at things from the bigger picture, BRP’s success is a positive sign for the entire powersports industry, and sets the stage for even more innovation from players big and small.