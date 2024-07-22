Recent years have ushered in nearly countless new motorcycles from all sorts of manufacturers. And whether you like it or not, the reality is that a good number of these come from China—even if sometimes it doesn’t seem that way.

I’m talking about brands like Benelli, Keeway, and Moto Bolognia Passione (MBP). Sure, these companies have European names, and indeed, their roots are indeed European. However, the companies themselves have all been purchased by Chinese motorcycle giant Qianjiang, also known as QJ Motor.

Under the Qianjiang umbrella, Benelli stands as the most popular in the global market, with a wide selection of models catering to nearly all disciplines of motorcycling.

Benelli’s Leoncino range is arguably one of the most popular, as it pays tribute to Benelli’s original Italian roots. The Leoncino model range has grown quite a bit over the years. With beginner-friendly options like the Leoncino 250, intermediate models like the Leoncino 500, and even a premium model called the Leoncino 800. That said, there’s a new baby lion in town, and it’s called the Leoncino 400 Bobber.

Like the rest of the Leoncino model range, the Bobber retains its classic-inspired aesthetic complete with rounded bodywork and two-tone alloy wheels. It gets chunky tires for a more commanding road presence and two large exhaust pipes that give it a beefier look.

Beneath the surface, the Leoncino 400 Bobber is powered by a 400cc V-twin engine—quite an interesting choice considering the massive proliferation of parallel-twin engines. As such, the Bobber will surely be an interesting alternative to the likes of the Kawasaki Eliminator and Honda Rebel 500.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that Benelli has quite a track record in the motorcycle industry. In fact, for a time, the TRK 502X was the best-selling adventure bike in Italy, outshining more popular models from the likes of BMW and Ducati. And so it’s clear that Benelli takes its quality control very seriously.

Now, I’m not saying that new made-in-China bikes are better than established models from Japanese and European brands. What I’m saying is that more often than not, Chinese bikes provide some really enticing value for money.

And it’s more than likely that the new Leoncino 400 Bobber will be no exception.