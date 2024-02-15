New DYU T1 Is A Folding Magnesium E-Bike From China

When it comes to urban mobility, e-bikes hold a lot of potential. This is evidenced by the rapid growth in popularity of e-bikes all over the world. Indeed, it’s estimated that the global e-bike industry will surpass $120 billion in value by 2030, with a lot of players in the industry originating from China.

The number of new e-mobility solutions emerging from China can be dizzying, and it’s clear that these manufacturers are eyeing expansion into western markets – such as Europe and the US – with the launch of their models. Take, for example, DYU and its newest city commuter, the T1. Before we dive into the specifics of the T1, let’s first take a look at DYU as a company. It’s on of the many brands under Chinese tech firm Shenzen Dayu Intelligent Mobility Technology, which at present, has sold more than 1,000,000 electric bicycles and mobility devices all over the world.

The DYU T1 gets a lightweight magnesium frame that's easy to fold.

The DYU brand in particular is known for its budget-friendly two-wheelers, and the T1 is no different. Currently retailing for just $799 USD in DYU’s official website, it makes quite a strong case for both e-bike savvy commuters and e-bike curious folks alike. Indeed, on paper, its specs are thoroughly impressive, but as is the case with a lot of these new e-bikes from China, real-world performance could be vastly different from what’s claimed on paper.

Nevertheless, let’s take a closer look at what the DYU T1 promises to bring to the table. Its most eye-catching element just has to be its frame, which boasts a unique design and is made out of cast magnesium alloy. Because of this magnesium frame, DYU claims a very friendly weight of 22.5 kilograms (just south of 50 pounds), while offering an impressive payload capacity of 120 kilos (264 pounds). This means it can very easily be folded and carried up a flight of stairs, loaded into the bus or train, or transported at the back of a crossover or SUV.

When folded, the DYU T1 is compact enough to fit in the back of a van or SUV.

On the performance side of the equation, the T1 is powered by a 250-watt rear hub motor, with DYU aiming to punch above its weight class by equipping it with a torque sensor. I went into great detail about the benefits of a torque sensor in an article I wrote for InsideEVs, so be sure to check it out if it interests you. In essence, a torque sensor interprets each and every pedal stroke, and fine-tunes pedal assist accordingly. Depending on how refined the sensor is, you get a more natural-feeling pedal assist when compared to that of a rudimentary cadence sensor.

When it comes to the battery, the T1 is packing a fairly compact 10-amp-hour, 36-volt battery pack that’s removable for convenient charging. As such, DYU claims a single-charge, pedal-assisted range of about 34 miles – surely less than other bigger e-bikes, but remember that the DYU T1 is meant as a city commuter rather than a sporty tourer or mountain bike. Further adding cred to its urban commuter status is its foldable frame which occupies a compact footprint of 850 x 480 x 780 millimeters (33.4 x 18.9 x 31 inches) when folded.

Other components include a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain and mechanical disc brakes that should do an adequate job in bringing the bike to a stop. Its low price tag makes it easy to forgive the fact that it misses out on hydraulic disc brakes, a feature that has become standard even on entry-level e-bikes.