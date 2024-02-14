Spanish bicycle brand BH has made a strong name for itself in the racing scene, with its high-performance road and mountain bikes. In recent years, BH has dabbled into the world of electric bikes, giving riders the ability to go the distance thanks to the magic of pedal-assist technology. This time around, BH is branching out of the performance sector and into the commuter segment with its new e-bikes under the Monty brand.

BH acquired Monty, a fellow Spanish bike brand, in 2018, and seeks to breathe new life into it by launching a range of urban-focused electric bicycles. For the 2024 model-year, Monty has three new models, all of which designed to fit the needs of a wide range of city dwellers.

Across the board, however, Monty’s new e-bikes make use of BH’s proprietary BH 1E electric motor which dishes out 80 Nm (59 pound-feet) of torque – enough power to flatten even the steepest hills the city has to throw at you. As for the battery, all three models share the same 540-watt-hour battery pack that promises a fairly impressive single-charge range of 90 kilometers (56.25 miles).

Monty V8 Electric Cargo Bike

Monty’s new e-bike lineup kicks off with the V8. Characteristic of longtail cargo e-bikes, the V8 offers its user ample luggage space, and is suitable for commercial use, particularly in the last-mile delivery industry, wherein the use of e-bikes has picked up quite a lot in Europe. The V8 rolls on 26-inch wheels, and thanks to its extended wheelbase, can accommodate quite a lot of luggage accessories on its built-in rear rack.

The Monty V8 has got you covered for everything ranging from saddlebags, luggage carriers, and even child seats, so it’s quite the capable machine, and may even be able to replace your car on certain trips around town. In total, it’s capable of hauling up to 85 kilograms (187 pounds) of cargo. It carries an MSRP of 4,499 euros, or about $4,819 USD.

Up next, we have the Monty V6, a slightly smaller but equally capable urban runabout. It ditches the longtail cargo e-bike frame for a standard frame that’s available in either step-through or step-over configurations, maintaining a more compact wheelbase, thereby making it easier for commuting through the urban jungle. It doesn’t skimp out on cargo duties, however, and can haul up to 70 kilos (154 pounds) on the rear rack and an additional 15 kilos (33 pounds) on the front-mounted rack. It’s a tad more affordable, too, with a recommended retail price of 3,790.90 euros (approximately $4,061 USD).

Last but not least, we have the Monty V4. Its compact dimensions and smaller wheels might have you believe that it’s the lightest-duty e-bike in Monty’s lineup. However, the frame’s been engineered to handle quite a bit of load, all while ensuring stability and safety for its user. It can carry up to two kids thanks to its longtail design, all while being suitable for all sots of other accessories such as a MIK HD platform, a bunch of baskets, bags, and child seats. Best of all, the Monty V4 is the most affordable of the lot, carrying a retail price of 3,699 euros, or about $3,962 USD.

When it comes to pricing and availability, BH’s Monty-branded range of e-cargo bikes are set to hit European specialist retailers starting April 2024. No word just yet as to whether or not these e-bikes will make their way to the US, so stay tuned for that.