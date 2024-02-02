Check Out Gocycle’s Sleek And Sporty CX Cargo E-Bike

Electric cargo bikes have transformed the way people move around town. Designed specifically to replace cars on certain trips, e-cagro bikes are capable of carrying a surprising amount of cargo, all while being nimble and easy to ride. UK-based e-bike brand Gocycle wants to change the image of the cargo e-bike from that of utility to one of fun and excitement. To do this, it launched the CX series.

Gocycle is known for its lightweight, foldable e-bike designs, and it uses this tech in the CX. On the CX Plus model, it features a unique handlebar called the Flofit, promising elevated comfort and control. To do this, the Flofit can be adjusted to the specific needs of riders including reach and grip angle. The handlebar can also be folded for added convenience for storage or transport.

Electric cargo bikes tend to be heavy and bulky, but Gocycle aims to change that with the CX series. It’s built out of a lightweight frame that makes use of aluminum up front and carbon at the back to promise a lightweight setup. The bike’s fork and wheels are also made out of carbon. The handlebar and frame can be easily folded, and the seat post can be removed to reduce the bike’s dimensions. As such, the Gocycle CX can easily be transported in the back of a van, and on the train or bus.

On the technology side of the equation, the Gocycle CX is powered by a 375-watt-hour battery pack which is removable for convenient charging. Power is sent to a front-wheel hub equipped with traction control, and the bike is limited to a top speed of 15 miles per hour in compliance with Europe’s strict e-bike regulations. For added safety, the bike comes to a stop with hydraulic disc brakes. Riders can easily pedal along with the powertrain via a Shimano Nexus hub and a Gates CDX carbon belt drive.

The Gocycle CX features a folding frame and folding handlebars. The Gocycle CX has an aluminum front frame, while the rear part of the frame, as well as the fork and wheels, are made of carbon fiber.

When it comes to pricing and availability, Gocycle’s bikes were never cheap, and the same is true with the CX. It’s offered in two models – CXi and CX Plus, with the Plus coming equipped with a few upgrades such as the Flofit handlebars and wooden rear rack. The base model CXi carries a starting price of £5,999, or about $7,651 USD, while the CX Plus will set you back £6,999, or approximately $8,927. Note that availability has yet to be announced outside of the UK, but deliveries in the UK are expected to start in September of 2024.