It goes without saying that electric motorcycles are here and they’re here to stay. Nearly all manufacturers have expressed interest in developing new platforms, with some even joining forces in the development of new electric platforms that will eventually give birth to a wide range of models.

We’ve been seeing all sorts of manufacturers from Europe team up with brands from China and India to streamline the development of new models while at the same time leverage on manufacturing capabilities. KTM and all its sister companies have had a long-standing partnership with Bajaj – one that’s expected to bear electric fruits in the not too distant future. Zero Motorcycles also inked a deal with India’s Hero MotoCorp for the latter to sell the former’s bikes in the India market.

While most partnerships usually start with distribution agreements, they usually end up going much deeper, with the two companies joining forces in the development of new models. This indeed appears to be the case with Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles, as investor reports brought forth by Indian motoring media reveal that the two companies are working together to develop a new electric platform.

More specifically, Indian motorcycle website BikeWale reports that the upcoming electric platform will result in four different motorcycle models. Hero and Zero’s approach will reportedly come in two phases. The first phase will involve the release of two high-performance models, both of which underpinned by the same tech, but sporting different body styles. Up next, the partnership will offer mid-tier electric motorcycles, presumably sporting the same powertrain albeit tuned for more beginner-friendly performance.

It’s important to note, however, that in the context of the Indian market, the term “high-performance” has a slightly different meaning than that of the US and European market. Typically, motorcycles with engines larger than 200cc and outputs in excess of 25 horsepower are considered high-performance in India. Meanwhile, over in the US, they’d be considered nothing more than beginner-friendly machines. While news of a joint-venture between Hero and Zero is indeed exciting, chances are even the most “high-performance” models resulting from their partnership won’t be as high-performance as Zero’s current lineup.

For reference, the Ultraviolette F77, a popular new electric motorcycle in India, is considered by many as a performance-oriented machine despite the fact it has a rather modest power output of 36 horsepower at its peak. While a launch date for Zero and Hero’s collaborative platform has yet to be penned, it’s speculated that the initial models will be unveiled sometime in 2025.