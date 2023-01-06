QJ Motor-Owned MBP Presents The C1002V Cruiser

At EICMA 2022, a new motorcycle brand by the name of MBP, or Moto Bologna Passione made its debut. With Italian roots and styling, the company is the newest premium brand under the Chinese automotive and motorcycle conglomerate Qianjiang. In case you were unaware, Qianjiang is the parent company of brands like Benelli, QJ Motor, and Keeway, and MBP is the newest feather on their cap.

Having said that, we've already talked about a number of MBP's new models, and it's clear that MBP has the premium segment in its sights. Models like the T1002V and C650V look to bring their A-game to the massively popular adventure bike and cruiser segments. Having said that, with its newest model called the C1002V, MBP has the big-bore cruiser segment in mind, and hopes to go up against the likes of the Harley-Davidson Sportster S.

The C1002V features styling cues fashioned after the now-discontinued Harley-Davidson V-Rod and has a contemporary, muscle-cruiser appearance. Additionally, it has a five-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, a remote immobilizer, and SOS feature for added safety, as well as all-around LED illumination. Given these technological characteristics, it is obvious that MBP is taking a neo-retro approach rather than offering a genuine vintage cruiser experience.

On the performance side of the equation, the C1002V gets the same engine we find in the T1002V adventure bike. More specifically, it's packing a 997cc, 80-degree, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine pumping out a respectable 95 horsepower and 70 lb-ft of torque. It weighs in at 262 kilograms dry, which is rather commonplace for the segment.

With regards to pricing and availability, the MBP C1002V is expected to begin deliveries around the European market within the first half of 2023. Furthermore, the bike is also expected to be part of MBP's Indian lineup, with the brand making its entry into the Aisan country through the Adishwar group. As for pricing, MBP has yet to reveal the pricing of the cruiser, so be sure to check back for that one the info has been made available.

