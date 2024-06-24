Big dirt bike brands like KTM, Husqvarna, and Beta continue to push the envelope when it comes to off-road performance, developing cleaner, more powerful, and more efficient two- and four-stroke machines.

We’ve talked about a bunch of these upcoming models recently, and Beta adds to the growing number of premium dirtbikes with quite an exciting lineup for the 2025 model year. Riders will have a wide selection to choose from, ranging from Beta’s RX range and RR X-Pro models.

So, what does Beta have in store for us? Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Beta 300 RX

Let’s kick things off with the RX range. For 2025, Beta’s motocross range will be offered in both two- and four-stroke models. Most notably, the bikes feature updates to the chassis and engine, designed to improve performance and dependability.

The 2025 Beta 300 RX two-stroke gets a new chromoly frame that features a larger backbone for improved stability. There’s also a new mounting point for the brake master cylinder, which in turn has a larger capacity for improved brake feel and modulation. At the back, an aluminum subframe adds extra rigidity, while also allowing for a tool-less seat removal for quick and easy maintenance.

In the suspension department, the bike gets a 48-millimeter KYB front fork and upgraded rear shock with a 50-millimeter shock body. Beta’s even gone as far as redesigning the bike’s radiator for a tighter turning radius.

At the heart of the 300 RX is a revised cylinder head, updated cylinder porting, and updated ignition timing. The bike also receives a new five-speed gearbox with stiffer clutch springs for instantaneous engagement.

2025 Beta 450 RX

Beta has also paid close attention to the 450 RX, and for the 2025 model year, the four-stroke machine gets a reinforced rear subframe featuring quick and easy access to the air filter. Like its two-stroke sibling, the 450 RX gets 48-millimeter KYB forks and an upgraded rear shock.

The engine pretty much remains the same as before, but Beta has given the 450 RX zippier acceleration by upsizing its rear sprocket to 51 teeth. It also gets updated engine mapping complete with switchable traction control. Even better still, you can fine-tune the bike’s throttle response thanks to three extra throttle pulleys.

On the ergonomics side of the equation, Beta has raised the 450 RX’s handlebar mounts by five millimeters to reduce vibration. The bike’s footpegs have also been lightened and given a serrated surface for better grip.

2025 Beta RR X-Pro

2025 Beta RR X-Pro

Apart from the brand’s two- and four-stroke machines, Beta is also introducing a refreshed lineup of RR X-Pro machines for enduro and trail riders. With a total of eight models to choose from, the RR X-Pro can be had in a variety of displacements ranging from 125 to 300 for two-stroke models, and 350 to 480 for four-stroke models.

The 2025 RR X-Pro range gets a new frame with a lower seat height, elastomeric handlebar mounts to reduce vibrations, and even a rescue strap to help get you unstuck from sticky trailside situations.

Beta’s new models are expected to make their way to US dealers in August of this year. The 300 RX will carry an MSRP of $9,499 USD, while the 450 RX will be slightly pricier at $10,999 USD. Meanwhile, the RR X-Pro trail bikes start at $8,599 USD for the 125cc two-stroke model, and go all the way up to $10,599 USD for the four-stroke 480cc model.

It’s exciting to see new, high-performance, off-road-focused models hit the market, as it’s a clear sign that the powersports industry is thriving, especially in the US. As companies like Beta continue to push the bounds of tech and performance, we enthusiasts have more options than ever before to hit the trails and get good at off-roading.