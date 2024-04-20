Lightweight electric mountain bikes are all the rage these days, especially among MTB aficionados looking for that extra kick provided by an electric motor. New powertrains from the likes of Bosch and Shimano have paved the way for more capable and lightweight e-MTBs, and Merida, a popular name in the cycling industry, is the latest to leverage this technology, particularly the Shimano EP801 motor.

For the 2024 riding season, Merida has introduced not one, but two new e-MTBs, designed for both hardcore MTBers and everyday commuters looking for a pinch of premium off-road capability. Electric bicycles are meant to be versatile—even more so than their muscle-powered siblings—and Merida hopes to make good on this with its two new models.

Let’s dive right in, shall we?

Merida eOne-Sixty

The Merida eOne-Sixty is decked out in all the quintessential features that make a capable enduro MTB

Merida’s eOne-Sixty Lite is designed as an all-around e-MTB, combining key attributes of long-distance touring e-bikes, with the go-anywhere capability of enduro mountain bikes. It gets an aluminum frame, and front and rear suspension with 170mm of travel up front and 174mm of travel at the rear, with the option of either RockShox or Marzocchi hardware. As mentioned earlier, it’s powered by the Shimano EP801 motor, and comes with a removable 750-watt-hour battery pack. Folks looking to go the distance have the option of boosting its capacity to 1,100-watt-hours via a range extender.

For those looking for the pinnacle of performance, Merida has also launched the eOne-Sixty CF, with CF standing for carbon fiber. You guessed it, this bike gets a full carbon frame, with the same suspension travel as the light. But Merida makes things even better here thanks to top-notch suspension components from the likes of Fox and RockShox. Due to its lighter carbon frame, the eOne-Sixty CF can get away with a smaller 600-watt-hour battery pack, with an optional range extender boosting this up to 960 watt-hours.

Merida eOne-Forty

The Merida eOne-Forty gets creature comforts like a luggage rack and built-in lights

If the eOne-Sixty series was designed for uncompromising off-road performance, think of the eOne-Forty as its more down-to-earth sibling. Merida markets the eOne-Forty as an “SUV e-bike;” that’s to say, a more versatile option that goes beyond recreational cycling. As such, the eOne-Forty is decked out in more practical accouterments such as a luggage rack, built-in illumination, and much more accessible components when it comes to pricing.

For starters, it comes with shorter suspension from either RockShox or SR Suntour with 150mm of travel. It does, however, get a big 750-watt-hour battery pack that can be upgraded to 1,100 watt-hours for even more range. It’s also offered exclusively with an aluminum frame, unlike its more premium eOne-Sixty sibling.

Breaking boundaries in the e-MTB space

With prices ranging from 4,699 euros for the base model eOne-Forty all the way to 12,600 euros for the top-of-the-line eOne-Sixty CF, Merida’s new e-bike range pretty much covers the bases when it comes to all things e-MTB.

With all the specialized bikes in the market today, e-bikes like the Merida eOne-Forty prove that one bike can tackle multiple disciplines, providing excellent value for money to both enthusiasts and commuters alike.