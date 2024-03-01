Even as a lifelong mountain biker, on days when I feel like going for a quick ride without too much of a workout, I whip out my e-bike and go. Yes, that might be sacrilege to some but today’s crop of e-MTBs are super interesting as, unlike their urban and cargo counterparts, power isn’t the name of the game.

You see, when traversing technical trails full of rocks, ruts, and tight switchbacks, two things are essential: a lightweight frame and predictable power. Humans have pretty precise control over our legs, and so with a bit of practice, a skilled mountain biker can traverse technical rock gardens with ease and finesse. But if you throw in whatever electric motor you want without tuning it to the discipline, all of a sudden you have uncontrollable power causing the rear wheel to slip and break traction.

This is where some really cool tech comes into the mix, and something that the Scott Voltage eRide has in spades.

The Scott Voltage eRide boasts some of the best components in the business

Powered by the German-made TQ-HPR50, the motor dishes out 50Nm (about 37 pound-feet) of torque, which is far less than some other e-bike systems on the market, some of which even put down 85 Nm (62 pound-feet).

But it makes up for this with the integration of what TQ calls a Force Sensor.

This fancy piece of tech measures input variables like the crank speed and acceleration from either side independently, tailoring power output to each pedal stroke. Theoretically, this means that the pedal feel on the Voltage eRide is as natural as it can be, making the rider feel like they’re a lot stronger than they really are, rather than feeling like they’re riding a motorized vehicle.

And to make things even better, you can fine tune motor performance through a dedicated app on your smartphone.

As for what makes the Scott Voltage eRide a capable trail muncher, well, it features suspension hardware from none other than Fox. Up front, the Fox Nude 6T fork gives the bike a sleek, race-ready aesthetic, all while featuring a full suit of adjustability remotely accessible via a switch on the bars. And the entire frame is made out of carbon fiber, with the TQ 360-watt-hour battery integrated seamlessly into the downtube.

The price for such a fancy electric bicycle? 10,999 euros, or about $11,900 USD.

The Scott Voltage eRide gets a full-carbon frame with an integrated battery in the down tube.

Recent years have brought about tons of premium e-bikes that command hefty sums of money. It's clear that many e-bike enthusiasts are tech-obsessed, and manufacturers are capitalizing on this demand. Performance-oriented bikes like the Scott Voltage eRide are just the start. We're seeing big-name equipment manufacturers like Shimano leverage the power of artificial intelligence, and I'm willing to bet that soon, full on AI-powered e-bikes like the Urtopia Fusion will be a much more common sight on bike paths.

It goes without saying that technology will always be the driving force in the cycling industry. But how much tech is too much tech? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.