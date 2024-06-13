Few motorcycles in Beta’s impressive lineup of enduros and motocrossers are as loved as the Xtrainer. And it’s no surprise, as the model has been in production for 11 years in a row.

And its essence is all in its name. It’s the ideal motorcycle to hone your skills and become a better off-road rider. It’s the choice of many newbie off-road riders, as well as seasoned riders looking for a more laid-back off-roader.

For the 2025 model year, Beta is retaining the bike’s simplicity while adding a few tweaks to make it more approachable, and an all-around better off-roader.

Let’s take a look at some of the updates to the 2025 Beta Xtrainer.

Beta says that the new Xtrainer is smaller, lighter, and more accessible than before.

Starting with the frame, Beta says that the new Xtrainer is smaller, lighter, and more compact than before. And so it’s markedly smaller than a full-size enduro, making it more manageable for younger and beginner riders.

But don’t let its small stature fool you into thinking that it’s not capable. Beta has thrown in some premium underpinnings such as fully adjustable R16V suspension. This allows for suspension tuning for all sorts of terrain, as well as increasing the pace as your skills progress.

Speaking of pace, the bike’s heart consists of the same tried and tested 292.3cc single-cylinder two-stroke engine with an externally adjustable exhaust valve for customized engine performance. For 2025, it’s been refined with an Easy-Pull clutch and an electric starter. There is, however, still a backup kick-start should you ever find yourself unable to start the bike, or you know, you just want to experience the old-fashioned way of starting up a bike.

The 2025 Xtrainer also gets an electronic key with a code and safety shutoff tether, as well as an ignition map switch with two simple ride modes: Sun and Rain.

The rest of the bike is incredibly simple—you don’t get a fuel gauge, but you get a transparent fuel tank that lets you monitor how much of the 2.3 gallons of gas you have left at a glance. There’s also an automatic oiling system with a tank under the seat, so you don’t need to worry about premixing before shredding the trails.

Beta says that the 2025 Xtrainer will be available from August 2024, and will carry an MSRP of $8,499 USD.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Full-size enduro bikes can be intimidating to new riders simply because of how big and tall they look, and so bikes like the Beta Xtrainer are extremely important for folks looking to really get good at off-road riding.

The approachability offered by the Xtrainer is pretty rare these days, as you either have to customize a full-size enduro by adjusting the suspension and ergonomics, or simply make do with a bike that’s either too much or too little for your skills.

So props to Beta for making off-road riding accessible to a wider audience.