Both on and off-road, KTM’s ethos has always been all about racing. As such, it’s continuously working to refine and improve the performance of its machines. For the 2025 model year, the company has revamped its motocross lineup consisting of the SX and SX-F, this time, featuring tech pulled directly from the KTM Factory Racing Team.

Let’s kick things off with the frame.

For the 2025 model year, the SX and SX-F frames have been lightened, with KTM optimizing tube wall thickness in certain areas. The result is a frame that’s about 300 grams lighter, and more importantly, a frame that’s rigid yet flexible where it matters most. Out back, the swingarm and rear brake pedal have also been updated for improved durability.

2025 KTM 300 SX 2025 KTM 350 SX-F

The KTM SX and SX-F range also gets new rubber in the form of Dunlop Geomax MX34, with these tires designed specifically for MX application, and feature a redesigned carcass compound for improved damping. Furthermore, Dunlop’s Progressive Cornering Block Technology is said to provide enhanced traction when accelerating out of corners.

KTM continues to rely on WP suspension components for the SX and SX-F range of bikes, this time rolling out updated linkages and suspension settings pulled straight from KTM’s Factory Racing Team. The company claims additional weight savings and improved compliance from the new setup—things that top-tier MX riders can surely appreciate.

2025 KTM 300 SX

On the tech side of the equation, the bikes receive the KTM Connectivity Unit Off-road (CUO), which allows riders to tailor bike settings via the KTMconnect app. Of course, this is a particularly useful feature when riding on multiple tracks and courses, as riders and teams can quickly adjust settings through a paired smartphone.

Rounding up the updates are ergonomic refinements and bodywork. The bikes get new bi-composite plastics that give the bike a sleeker, more modern aesthetic. There’s a functional benefit here, too, as Team Orange says that the redesigned plastics improve cooling. Furthermore, an updated fuel tank design serves as additional frame protection, while an air inlet sleeve prevents tank deformation along with a stiffer material.

2025 KTM 150 SX

Of course, no model-year update would be complete without “striking new colorways,” and KTM’s no stranger to loud designs. The bikes also get new graphics inspired by the KTM Factory Racing Team.

To sweeten the deal even further, KTM reintroduces the 150 SX featuring all the above mentioned updates. It’s a well-loved offering in the two-stroke segment that was previously well received among both beginner and intermediate riders, and it’s surely nice to see this model back in KTM’s lineup.