Is There A Place For The Jawa 42 Bobber On US Roads?

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is quite a big brand in India, with its retro-inspired cruisers proving to be popular among commuters and enthusiasts alike. And the brand recently pulled the covers off its latest iteration of the 42 Bobber in Mumbai’s All You Can Street Festival.

Dubbed “Red Sheen,” the colorway puts a sporty spin on this classy bobber.

Highlights include a bright red stripe on the fuel tank atop a chrome finish, similar to that of the Black Mirror edition unveiled last year. The bike also rolls on two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, adding a modern touch to the bike’s otherwise retro looks.

But should it come to the US?

Performance-wise, the 42 Bobber is equipped with fairly modern tech, with a 334cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine pumping out 30 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual gearbox complete with a slipper clutch.

Other features include a digital instrument cluster, full-LED lighting, and a two-step adjustable saddle. Jawa’s even thrown in a USB charging port for on-the-go convenience.

With the Jawa 42 Bobber, Jawa Yezdi hopes to capture the attention of the younger generation of riders, particularly those looking for a stylish, eye-catching motorcycle that’s easy to ride. Indeed, the Jawa 42 Bobber certainly looks the part, all while having just enough performance and features to cater to a broad spectrum of riders.

Much like Royal Enfield’s 350 series, Jawa’s 42 Bobber is designed to look like a custom bike out of the factory. And thanks to its retro-inspired styling and relatively affordable price tag (it retails for Rs 229,500, or about $2,751 USD), it’s a popular choice both among custom bike builders and daily commuters with a fondness for all things retro.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

At present, Jawa Yezdi’s motorcycles are available predominantly in India, with some exports ongoing to certain European and neighboring Asian countries.

That said, considering the growing popularity of small-displacement motorcycles in the US, it would seem that there could be some room for classy-looking bikes like the Jawa 42 Bobber on US soil.

What do you think—should Jawa Yezdi set up shop in the US? Let us know in the comments.