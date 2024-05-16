Who says racing on track requires a fire-breathing supersport bike? For quite some time now, Royal Enfield has proven that you can indeed partake in adrenaline-pumping on-track racing aboard a classic steed like the Continental GT 650.

And for 2024, the Continental GT Cup is making a comeback in partnership with its premiere sponsor JK Tyre.

The Continental GT Cup aims to showcase the talent of amateur racers across India, a country known for its massive motorcycle industry and passionate enthusiasts. For 2024, racers over 18 years of age will be eligible to participate in the racing series, and compete in regional rounds to be held in Guwahati, Delhi NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Of course, the star of the show is none other than the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650—but not just any Continental GT. On the grid will be specially race-prepped bikes dubbed the Continental GT-R650. These machines feature choice accessories designed specifically for the track, such as more aggressive ergonomics, a race fairing, and a racing exhaust system.

Royal Enfield says that the Continental GT 650 was designed to be both classy and sporty, having friendly road-going characteristics and nimble, lightweight handling. The company says that they spent tens of thousands of hours developing the bike both on the street and on the race track, and so it really is RE’s sportiest model to date.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is now accepting online registrations via its official website. Zonal selections will commence on May 25, 2024 at the Warisa Estate Guwahati go kart track, and will run through June 15, 2024, at the Aruani Grid race track. From there, finalists will go through Royal Enfield’s GT Experience Track School, before heading into the actual racing series.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup will see three rounds of racing, with the first round scheduled for August 9 to 11, 2024, at the Kari Motor Speedway. After a month-long break, the racing will resume from September 13 to 15, also at the Kari Motor Speedway, before culminating in the final round at the Buddh International Circuit from November 15 to 17, 2024.

As a brand, Royal Enfield has never really been about cutting-edge performance. And so it’s interesting to see it hold motorsports initiatives like the Continental GT Cup. As some of you are probably aware, Royal Enfield is one of the biggest motorcycle brands in India, so it attracts enthusiasts in droves every time it holds events, let alone large-scale racing series like this.

At the end of the day, more people on two wheels is always a good thing. And more people pushing their bikes—and their skills—to the limits on track, is an even better thing. I just wish this series was brought throughout the world...