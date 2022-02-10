The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Makes Its Way To France

Royal Enfield launched a one-model racing series for the Continental GT in India in September 2021. While the inaugural round of this racing series is restricted to India, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the series may soon expand to other countries of Asia, as well as Europe and the United States. The Continental GT Cup is accompanied with a limited-edition, race-only version of the popular cafe racer.

True to form, the Continental GT Cup is heading west, with SIMA, Royal Enfield's French importer, kicking off the racing series in France. This is the first time that the Indian manufacturer would hold specialized races in France, or even outside of India. The Royal Enfield Ipone GT Cup, like the Indian racing series, will star Continental GT 650s that have been modified for circuit racing using track-specific equipment. In addition, the race bikes will be required to meet the French Motorcycling Federation's safety criteria. The tournament is designed to be accessible to anyone, both in terms of level of riding experience and the entry fees.

The various events will be organized in partnership with SIMA, either within the framework of the WERC or the French Championship of Old Motorcycle Speed, by the Motors Events motorcycle club of Marc Mothré, which is well-known among amateur motorcycle racing aficionados in the country. The first round of the Royal Enfield Ipone GT Cup will consist of four events held on the circuits of Alès, Carole, and Croix-en-Ternois, and will run from April through September.

Upgraded suspension, a skid plate, a front fairing, a single seat and painted seat cowl, crankcase and lever guards, Remus silencers, handlebars, and tank padding are all included in the Continental GT racing package. Worth slightly over 3,000 euros (around $3,400), the package is charged 1,999 euros ($2,259) for drivers involved in the tournament. It is assumed that those interested in participating either already own a Continental GT 650, or wish to purchase a new one with the addition of the racing kit.

As for the actual entry into the tournament, the total cost to participate is pegged at 200 euros, or around $226, plus 300 euros ($339) for each tournament, for a total of 1,400 euros, or the equivalent of $1,582 for the whole season. Entry forms are available across Royal Enfield's dealership network in the country.