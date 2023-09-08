Jawa Motorcycles Unveils New 42 Bobber Black Mirror In India

Jawa Motorcycles is popular for its retro-style cruisers that offer a laid-back, custom-feeling ride. Its newest model takes the whole custom vibe to a new level, as it gets features more commonly found on custom builds. It's called the Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror, and as you could probably guess, it's got quite a lot of chrome.

For starters, the all-new 42 Bobber Black Mirror features a chrome fuel tank, offering the bike a sleek and refined appearance that contrasts wonderfully with its overall gritty, throwback design. It also now rides on dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels with tubeless tires. The crankcase and engine covers have been redesigned, with a sleek blacked-out finish and faux cooling fins on the cylinder head. Meanwhile, the side panel is finished in a striking black and boldly displays the "42 Bobber" symbol.

Adding to these enhancements, Jawa Motorcycles has introduced some mechanical improvements to the bike. Notably, they've upped the throttle body size from 33 millimeters to a more substantial 38 millimeters. Additionally, they've lowered the idling RPM from 1,500 rpm to a smoother 1,350 rpm, and they've made revisions to the fuel map for optimal performance. To ensure a more comfortable ride, the rear monoshock has been finely tuned.

When it comes to technology, the engine in the 42 Bobber Black Mirror remains consistent with the standard Bobber. It's driven by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine, packing 29 horsepower of maximum power and a peak torque output of 23 pound-feet (32.7 Newton-meters). This power is efficiently transferred to the rear wheel through a six-speed manual gearbox, which now comes equipped with a handy slipper clutch.

Commenting on the launch of the new special-edition 42 Bobber, Ashish Singh Joshi, the CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said in an article published by Mint, "The Bobber stable from our factory custom portfolio has enjoyed an ardent fan following from the riding community in India. The kind of love we received for the 42 Bobber made us push our boundaries in design and engineering to deliver the all new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror."

When it comes to pricing and availability, the new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror carries a retail price of Rs 225,000, translating to about $2,700 USD. Jawa Motorcycles has already opened bookings for the 42 Bobber Black Mirror across all Jawa dealerships in India.