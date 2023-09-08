TVS Unveils New Apache RTR 310 Naked Streetfighter

TVS Motor Company has launched its newest flagship model, the TVS Apache RTR 310, as the latest addition to its famous Apache range. With a long 40-year racing history, TVS draws on its significant knowledge to improve the model range. This innovative model is the brand's most recent addition to its premium lineup, and it sits alongside the popular Apache RR310 sportbike.

According to TVS, the Apache RTR 310 is the culmination of the brand's years of innovation. This motorcycle boasts cutting-edge technology such as as cruise control for long trips, five riding modes, a Supermoto Mode, full LED lighting, and a tire pressure monitoring system. The bike exudes an aggressive aesthetic, owing to its unique streetfighter design and lightweight eight-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. The ergonomic design has been fine-tuned to give confident control and comfort on both urban trips and long rides.

In terms of performance, TVS has outfitted the RTR 310 with a 312.2cc engine that churns out an impressive 35 horsepower and a peak torque of 20.9 pound-feet (28.7 Newton-meters), establishing it as a rather potent contender in its weight class. Despite its sporty and aggressive appearance, this naked streetfighter has been precisely designed with rider safety and comfort in mind. This bike features so-called "Linear Stability Control," which includes dual-channel ABS and traction control. It even has a cruise control feature – the first bike in its class to have this – substantially decreasing rider fatigue during long trips on the highway.

In an article published by Bikes Republic, Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director at TVS Motor Company explained how the new model captures the Apache range's 18-year legacy of performance and innovation, and how it's poised to be a global offering in the brand's premium lineup. “This motorcycle will be the flagship product for many global markets including India, Europe, LATAM, and ASEAN,” he stated.

Furthermore, the TVS Built To Order platform empowers customers to tailor their Apache RTR 310 to their preferences. It offers two customization kits and a distinctive Sepang Blue Race Graphic option for a personalized touch. Additionally, the brand provides an extensive range of optional add-ons for the bike, including items like handguards, a windscreen, and a variety of luggage options to choose from.