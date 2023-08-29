Small-displacement, utilitarian motorcycles are all the rage in Asian countries like India. In a place where reliability and dependability are of paramount importance, barebones technology often fits the bill. Small and practical commuters are not only cheap to buy and register, they're also cheap to run and maintain, and should something go wrong, more often than not, they can be fixed at the side of the road.

It's precisely because of this that bikes like the Hero MotoCorp Glamour have become so popular. Recently updated to conform to the latest BS6.2 rules in the Indian market, the refreshed Glamour brings some notable updates to the table. Let's take a closer look.

Like before, the Hero Glamour is offered in two variants – drum and disc. The barebones drum brake variant carries a retail price of just Rs 82,348, or about $ USD. Meanwhile, the better-equipped disc version gets a disc brake up front, and is priced at Rs 86,348, or about $ USD. As the names suggest, the two models are differentiated primarily by their braking systems. The drum version gets front and rear drum brakes measuring 130 millimeters, while the disc version comes to a more confident stop thanks to a front-mounted 240-millimeter hydraulic disc brake.

On the performance side of the equation, the Glamour receives a 124.7cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a maximum output of 10.35 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, and about 7.3 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a five-speed manual transmission. The Hero Glamour also continues to make use of barebones tech when it comes to suspension, as it receives a standard telescopic fork up front, and a pair of shock absorbers at the rear.

Other convenient updates include a digital instrument cluster, as well as a handy USB charger for powering up devices on the go. It also receives Hero's i3s Start/Stop technology, for improved fuel efficiency in stop and go traffic. Last but not least, the Hero Glamour is offered in three color options consisting of Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black, and Sports Red-Black.