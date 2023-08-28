The Indian motorcycle market is bustling with new and exciting models from big names like Triumph and Harley-Davidson. Partnerships with local manufacturers – such as Bajaj and Hero MotoCorp, respectively – has paved the way for these big names to enter the beginner-friendly market. That said, this move is certainly building pressure on established brands like Honda and Royal Enfield.

While we know that Royal Enfield is cooking up some new models behind the scenes, it's been a while since we've seen a new middleweight offering from Honda for the Indian market. Back in 2020, when Honda launched the CB350 H'Ness, it caused quite a stir not just in India, but all over the world. The littler classic-style roadster embodied a modern-day evocation of the iconic CB350, but alas, it remained an India-exclusive, with Japan getting in on the fun with the bike sold under the GB350 moniker.

That being said, hype surrounding the CB350 gradually faded, and while it remains to be a popular choice in India, new players like the Speed and Scrambler 400 from Triumph, as well as the Harley-Davidson X440, threaten the bike's dominance. Now, Honda's always been about dependability and longevity, so what better way to instill a renewed sense of confidence to its users than with a ten-year warranty program for the CB350 H'Ness and CB350 RS?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has just announced this extended warranty offering for the CB350 series, with the first 10,000 customers to purchase a brand-new CB350 getting the extended coverage for free. Like before, warranty covers equipment failure or defects due to manufacturing defects. Furthermore, those who avail of the extended warranty program will be eligible to make claims all over India, as well as transfer the warranty coverage to the next owner, should they decide to sell their motorcycle.

Under Honda's "Extended Warranty Plus" coverage, owners have the option to purchase extended warranty from a time window ranging from 91 days to the ninth year from the date of purchase. Presumably, this means that all Honda CB350 H'Ness and RS owners have the option to avail of the 10-year warranty program. Honda stipulates that the coverage includes engine components, essential mechanical and electrical parts, and is valid for a mileage of up to 130,000 kilometers (or 81,250 miles).