New Hero Destini Prime Offers Affordable Mobility For Indian Commuters

What makes the ideal commuter motorcycle? Clearly, this answer depends on what it is you're looking for in a commuter. In the context of the Asian market, particularly India, a commuter has to be affordable, dependable, and easy to ride. No wonder barebones entry-level scooters are so popular here. A good example of this is the Hero Destini Prime, the most affordable scooter in Hero's Destini model range.

With a price tag of just Rs 71,499, or about $865 USD, the Hero Destini Prime is accessible to most Indian commuters. It's the base model in Hero's Destini scooter range, so it does away with some of the premium features found in its siblings. For example, it doesn't get an LED headlight, but instead, features a simple halogen headlight sans any chrome trim pieces around it. Furthermore, at the back of the scooter, the Destini Prime doesn't get a backrest like that of the Xtec. Instead, it gets passenger grab handles, facilitating quick dismounts for passengers, as well as the ability to tie luggage onto the back seat.

Over on the cockpit, the Hero Destini Prime keeps things as simple as possible. It gets analogue gauges with a digital section where the mileage readouts can be found. It does, at least, get a USB charging port under the saddle, as well as ample under-seat storage for your daily essentials.

On the performance side of the equation, the Hero Destini Prime excels not in speed and excitement, but in terms of efficiency. With a tiny 124.6cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine, the little scooter makes just nine horsepower and about seven pound-feet of torque. Nevertheless, it claims an impressive 56 kilometers per liter, or about 132 miles per gallon. Underpinnings are equally barebones, with drum brakes fore and aft bringing the scooter to a stop. Basic telescopic forks and a rear monoshock supply damping duties.

As mentioned earlier, the Hero Destini Prime is sold at the low price of just Rs 71,499, or about $865 USD. Its low price plus affordable maintenance and fuel efficiency will surely be appreciated by those on a budget looking for a simple, no-frills everyday commuter. Hero MotoCorp offers the Destini Prime in three colors consisting of Pearl Silver White, Nexus Blue, and Nobel Red.