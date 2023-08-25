Suzuki Cycles has officially announced returning models for the 2024 model-year. The recently renewed GSX-S1000 GT has been unveiled with a new candy red colorway. Along with this, Suzuki has also refreshed its iconic sportbike, the GSX-R1000, also with new colors, for the 2024 model-year. Let's take a closer look.

Kicking things off with the Suzuki GSX-S1000GT, the new sport-touring machine retains all of its comfort-focused amenities for 2024. Featuring a new Candy Daring Red paint scheme, the 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000 GT is also available in the same existing Glass Sparkle Black colorway, for folks who want a more subdued look to contrast with the bike's otherworldly styling.

Apart from the new color, everything about the GSX-S1000GT remains the same as before. In case you missed the specs back when the bike launched, the GSX-S1000GT is equipped with a 999cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine shared with its naked sibling, the GSX-S1000, producing 150 horsepower and 79.6 pound-feet of torque. Suzuki as also fitted the bike with advanced electronics such as an advanced traction control system, cornering ABS, and an up-and-down quickshifter. Other amenities include a large 6.5-inch TFT display featuring mySPIN connectivity allowing access to maps, music, and communication.

In terms of pricing and availability, the 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT starts with an MSRP of $13,449 USD. Meanwhile, the 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT+ carries a more premium price tag of $14,199 USD. For more information on the new sport-touring machine, as well as to schedule a test drive, please get in touch with your local Suzuki dealer.

Up next, Suzuki's iconic sportbike, the GSX-R1000, also makes a comeback for 2024. Although remaining vastly unchanged versus the previous iterations, the return of the Gixxer for the 2024 model-year means that Suzuki continues to have a liter-class supersport offering in its lineup. It's powered by a 999.8cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine with a maximum output of 199 horsepower and 86.7 pound-feet of torque.

In terms of technology, the Suzuki GSX-R1000 is equipped with a comprehensive slew of race-derived technology. These include traction control, launch control, and an up and down quickshifter. Suspension consists of Showa BFF and BFRC-Lite components, while brakes consist of Brembo 320-millimeter dual rotors up front, and a single disc at the rear.

For the 2024 model-year, the Suzuki GSX-R1000 is offered in a new Glass Matte Mechanical Gray colorway, as well as the Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black with blue graphics on the fairings and wheels. Meanwhile, the more premium GSX-R1000R comes in a race-inspired Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Triton Blue paint scheme. Pricing is set at $16,349 USD for the standard GSX-R1000, and $18,499 USD for the GSX-R1000R.