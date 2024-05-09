Turn Your MotoGP Dreams Into Reality With Aprilia’s Pro Experience

For any MotoGP fan, the ultimate dream is to hit the race track alongside the world’s top racers. I mean, seriously, it’s the next best thing to actually competing on the GP grid—something we mere mortals will almost surely never achieve.

And this is exactly what Aprilia is offering its patrons who have some extra coin burning a hole in their pockets. It’s called the Aprilia Pro Experience, and it’s the latest of many Aprilia-led motorsports initiatives.

In case you weren’t aware, Aprilia’s really been doubling down on making track riding accessible to a wider audience, with the Noale brand leaning full tilt into its racing pedigree.

But what makes the Aprilia Pro Experience probably the very best track riding experience on offer bar none is the fact that participants will receive valuable tutelage from none other Aprilia’s MotoGP legends. I’m talking about the likes of Max Biaggi, Miguel Oliveira, and Lorenzo Savadori. Of course, Aprilia would be remiss not to include its current racers Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales.

To sweeten the deal even further, the event will take place in one of the most iconic racing circuits in the world: the Misano World Circuit. Scheduled for June 9, 2024, it’s gonna happen a day after the Aprilia All Stars event which we talked about before.

So, how’s it gonna go down?

Well, for starters, the Aprilia Pro Experience is limited to just 20 participants. A total of six track session—each timed for 20 minutes—will be held, with each of the coaches paying close attention to the participants. Off the track, there will be briefing and debriefing sessions where coaches will give participants tailored guidance based on first-person observations and onboard videos.

All 20 riders will be issued Aprilia RSV4 Factory bikes all equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso tires. So it’s clear that this course necessitates a certain degree of experience when it comes to piloting high-performance superbikes.

Once the racing action is over, all 20 participants will get to mingle with the Aprilia team in the brand’s hospitality area. There’ll also be a photo shoot, and a special lap as a pillion on the Aprilia RSV4 with one of the MotoGP legends at the helm. Last but not least, participants will bear witness to the startup of the Aprilia RS-GP prototype, a bike which, in my opinion at least, is one of the best sounding bikes ever made.

If you’re keen on booking a slot for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience (and just so happen to have 2,950 euros burning a massive hole in your pocket), then you’d best move quickly and visit Aprilia’s official website before slots run out.