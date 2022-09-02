Aprilia is currently enjoying its best season in the modern MotoGP era. Teething issues previous plagued the project before Aleix Espargaro captured the team’s first podium at the 2021 British GP. The Noale outfit only improved upon those results in 2022, with Espargaro standing atop the box at the Argentinian GP and Maverick Vinales seizing his first podium in Aprilia colors at the Dutch TT.

The team’s timing couldn’t be better either. With 2022 marking the 30th anniversary of Aprilia’s maiden Grand Prix title, the firm prepared a commemorative RSV4 for the occasion. MotoGP fans even enjoyed a sneak peek of the celebratory livery at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. However, the winged superbike no longer waits in the wings. Today, Aprilia presents the RSV4 XTrenta.

Gallery: Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta

6 Photos

Based on the brand’s lauded RSV4 Factory, the latest Factory Works entry only builds on the flagship model’s firm foundations. Utilizing the same PAN Compositi process favored by MotoGP teams, Aprilia designers reshaped the front aerodynamic appendages and adopted rear winglets similar to the MotoGP team’s tail spoiler.

As suspected, the XTrenta also touts a swingarm-mounted under-wing/spoon to moderate tire temperature. Altogether, the carbon fiber aero package increases load by 25 percent, while decreasing drag by four percent. The limited-run track missile isn’t just more efficient, though, it’s more powerful too.

Packing the same 1,099cc V4 as its street-legal relative, the XTrenta raises the bar with 230 peak horsepower thanks to a higher compression ratio and a joint-developed SC-Project titanium/carbon exhaust system. Superbike-derived Taleo Tecnoracing water and oil radiators keep the V4 operating at optimal temperature while a MotoGP-worthy Sprint filter opens the XTrenta’s airways. Aprilia will also make a MotoGP-derived full-titanium silencer available to customers as an add-on option.

Tech-wise, a specially-calibrated Magneti Marelli control unit governs the fire-breathing V4 and a JetPrime racing panel provides the ideal command center. Ohlins suspenders still highlight the chassis, but Aprilia MotoGP engineers and suspension specialists at Andreani further refine the package. Shod in Pirelli Diablo SBK slicks, the forged magnesium Marchesini M7R GENESI wheels shave nearly five pounds off the standard wheelset.

The transmission even saves precious grams, with the PBR-branded titanium sprocket helping the XTrenta sneak under 366 pounds. The lightweight construction makes stopping even easier for the Brembo GP4-MS billet monobloc calipers and 330mm T-drive discs. Leaving no stone unturned, Aprilia outfits the super-exclusive superbike with Spider footpegs, handlebar levers, and a CNC fuel cap.

The Noale firm will only produce 100 examples of the RSV4 XTrenta and each unit will retail for €50,000 (~$49,800 USD). Aprilia will open orders on its Factory Works site on September 6, 2022. For Aprilia fans with the means, good luck!