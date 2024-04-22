I did a lot at this year's Circuit of the Americas round of MotoGP. I interviewed Red Bull KTM's chief engineer, talked to both Pedro Acosta ahead of his podium and Jack Miller, and got all nerdy with Brembo about the brand's braking systems.

I also reminisced about my relationship with the track.

But I also knew my limitations as a photographer. I'm an OK shutterbug, but when you have friends and colleagues like my bud Sam Bendall, someone who's contributed to this very site multiple times, you let him loose with the sole direction of "Capture shit." And capture he did, which is why I put together this photo journal he snapped of the race.

Hopefully, you enjoy all the work and walking he put into this, cause he probably lost a few pounds from the heat. I could make a joke that he needs to, but I'll save that for our private texts.

Check out Sam's photos below.

Gallery: MotoGP Photo Journal Gallery