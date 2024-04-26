What do you do when you've taken 235 total Dakar Rally stage wins and also won 19 Dakar Rallies outright? There are a lot of potential answers to this question, but the one thing you probably don't do is rest on your laurels.

Even when it isn't busy partnering with Red Bull, it's clear that KTM isn't big on sleeping.

If you're looking for evidence, turn your eyes toward the 2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica. While it might share the same model name as previous bikes in the line, it's received a stack of major upgrades and changes since the 2024 version was released.

Let's dive in and take a look around.

The Engine

It's still a 450cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, but it's now got a new single overhead cam cylinder head, as well as both a stronger clutch and a stronger gearbox.

Where the previous engine configuration sported a single radiator, this new version uses a split radiator solution to keep your operating temperatures nice and cool when the competition is heating up.

The Chassis

KTM also updated the frame for 2025, moving to a hand-welded unit that KTM says uses new calculations for both its longitudinal and torsional rigidity. The sections are laser-cut, rather than the outgoing steel trellis frame design previously used. The die-cast aluminum swingarm is also new for 2025, developed as a way to offer the right level of stiffness while at the same time keeping the unsprung weight down.

Gallery: 2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica

9 Photos

Keeping the kilos down on the swingarm is also helpful because of what KTM did with its multi-section fuel tank on the 2025 450 Rally Replica. There's a 16-liter fuel tank that functions as the subframe, in addition to a nine and a 9.5-liter fuel tank (one of each) up front. The front and rear tanks use two different fuel pumps that can operate independently, and total fuel capacity is now raised to 34.5 liters. That's just over nine gallons of fuel.

Suspension, as ever, is by WP, and is fully adjustable both at the front WP Xact Pro 7548 front fork and the WP Xact Pro 7750 rear shock. New bodywork and styling, a carbon fiber navigation tower, LED headlight, and even a little nook for riders to stick tools just under the engine cover are additional highlights on the 2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica.

Get the RideApart Newsletter

How Limited An Edition Are We Talking?

KTM is limiting its sales of the 2025 450 Rally Replica to just 100 units worldwide, and has not provided an official price ahead of time. Instead of resorting to online-only sales this time around (as it did with the Brabus limited editions), KTM wants interested parties to visit their local authorized KTM dealer to place an order.

Orders open on April 24, 2024, so move quick if you want one and have what's sure to be a significant amount of coin on hand.

For the record, KTM also didn't release the pricing for the 2024 450 Rally Replica ahead of time, but the 2022 version went for a cool €25,900. That's about US $27,697 in April 2024, and the 2025 bike is surely priced a bit higher since it's three years (and one major update) later.