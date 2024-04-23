As much as we ride our bikes to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, there’s no denying that today’s modern living necessitates a certain level of connectedness on a near-constant basis. For most of us, the bare minimum is having our smartphone on our person as we ride. And let’s face it, having your phone with you as you ride is pretty convenient, too.

We’re spoiled with all the features we have access to with the tap of a finger—maps and navigation, music, and notifications. Quite frankly, it makes riding more fun, accessible, and not to mention safer, too. And so having a solid and reliable phone mounting mechanism is pretty important for a lot of riders.

There are tons of phone mounts on the market today. From cheap knockoffs on Wish.com to high-end solutions, your choice would ultimately depend on your budget and how much you care about your smartphone. And Quad Lock’s new mount directly caters to cruiser riders with its new Handlebar Mount Pro Chrome and Large mounts.

Quad Lock Chrome phone mount Quad Lock Large phone mount

The new models aren't much different from the standard Quad Lock mount, except for the fact that the mounting base is designed to clamp onto a much thicker, girthier bar. More specifically, it’s compatible with handlebars measuring one and a half inches (38.1mm) all the way to two inches (50.8mm) via spacers included in the package.

Apart from the bigger clamp, the new mount also comes in a chrome finish, matching the handlebars of American V-Twin cruisers like the Indian Scout, as well as Bavarian cruisers like the BMW R 18.

As of the moment, Quad Lock has yet to list the new Large and Chrome mounts on its official website, so we don’t know how much they retail for just yet. Stay tuned as we’ll update this article once pricing and availability info is out.