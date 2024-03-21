While helmets are always about safety, there’s no denying that they can be just as much about style. Bell’s one of the biggest helmet brands in the market, and is all about catering to the various needs of all sorts of riders.

And for 2024, the Bell Broozer makes a comeback along with now sporting ECE 22.06 certification. As you probably know, the ECE 22.06 standard mandates more rigorous testing and enhanced safety features—you can learn all about it in our in-depth feature of the new standard.

The Broozer, however, retains its retro-inspired streetfighter aesthetics, all while improving safety.

Bell Broozer - Solid Black

Bell describes the Broozer as a “brutal combination of attitude, style, and functionality,” and indeed, you could consider it a fancy modular helmet. Thanks to its removable chin bar, you pretty much have two helmets in one. To top it all off, the Broozer weighs in at a claimed 1,350 grams, keeping you comfy and free of neck or shoulder strain on longer rides.

The helmet’s lightweight construction is thanks largely to a polycarbonate ABS plastic shell. The shell is offered in three sizes spread across actual sizes ranging from Small to XX-Large, and riders have the option of three EPS sizes for maximum comfort.

Other noteworthy tech features include an anti-fog shield, and eyewear compatibility thanks to built-in channels in the interior liner.

Bell Broozer - Matte Black

When it comes to styling preferences, the Broozer is sold in five fairly subtle and muted colorways. Take your pick from solid and matte black paint finishes for a stealthy look. Meanwhile, Nardo Grey and Duplet White provide a clean and classy look. Lastly, for those who want to stand out, Dupet red is the only loud colorway on offer.

It’s cool that Bell has chosen to revitalize a popular and versatile helmet. With the ECE 22.06 update, retro enthusiasts have more options to choose from, especially if they’re looking for a helmet that’s all about style, all without skimping on versatility and safety.