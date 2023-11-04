Atwyld and Bell are at it again, collaborating for a special edition graphic that’s classy and neither over the top nor outlandish. Done on one of the best lids for dirt riding today, one of the oldest helmet companies today has something special for the brand owned by female motorcyclists.

A brand for female motorcyclists, by female motorcyclists. Atwyld was established by women who were inspired to create functional and stylish jackets, bottoms, gloves, and more that are cut and tailored for women.

The brand’s latest collaborative project is with American helmet manufacturer Bell, whose Moto-10 Spherical was used as a blank canvas for the Atwyld team to deliver a classy and stylish graphic that’s in line with its image.

Prior to this, the brand was able to put its own graphic on the Bullitt and the Moto-3. After the two retro-styled lids, here comes the curveball in the form of the Moto-10 Spherical. Gold is the signature color for the Atwyld team, but the Moto-10 doesn’t overdo it. The graphic features a bold white and gloss carbon shell with gold Bell and Atwyld logos on either side. It rounds out the extraterrestrial aesthetic of the helmet without the over-the-top logos of colors that can be found on most dirt lids.

On Bell’s end, the Moto-10 Spherical is the pinnacle of what the brand can deliver for off-road riding. The grandson of the Moto-3, the latest dirt helmet in the Bell lineup is armed to the teeth with the latest and greatest construction techniques and technologies that the helmet brand has to offer. The helmet is the lid of choice for the likes Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb who are both off-road racers who definitely need the best that Bell can offer in terms of performance and protection.

The shell is made out of a segmented 3K Carbon Shell, and it comes with Bell’s Spherical Technology on the inside with MIPS integrated in. As a dirt helmet, it is indeed well-ventilated, with Bell calling its scheme the “Thermal Exchange Airflow System.” All of those technology and safety features result in a weight of just 1,390 grams up to a size medium for the ECE version and 1,600 grams for the DOT/Snell version.

There is no price yet at the time of publishing, but do check out Atwyld’s website to order. The official drop will happen soon enough, so do bookmark it so you don’t miss out on the release.

Gallery: Bell X Atwyld Moto-10 Spherical Helmet

68 Photos

Be wary, however, as the Bell Moto-10 Spherical is a dedicated dirt rider's dream helmet, and it clocks in at a starting price of $869.95 USD and it goes up to $919.95 USD with special graphics.