When it comes to gear, few brands have the acclaim that Italian company Alpinestars has all over the world. The AStars name features prominently on some of the world's top racers both on and off-road, as well as on weekend warriors' outfits be it on the trails, streets, or race track. While Alpinestars' gear selection is among the widest in the industry, the same can't be said about its helmets.

Yes, Alpinestars has a wide collection of off-road lids, but that's about it. Luckily, the brand recently introduced the Supertech R10, its first full-face racing helmet designed specifically for track use. The Supertech R10, back when it was launched, was marketed as a top-tier racing helmet complete with MotoGP-derived technology. Indeed, when it comes to racing helmets, the Supertech R10 is about the closest thing you can get to an actual MotoGP helmet, going a step further than the standard ECE 22.06 certification with a full-fledged FIM safety certification.

Alpinestars' new Supertech R10 in action.

On the oustide, the Supertech R10 makes use of a shell constructed out of a blend of aramid, glass, and carbon fibers. The result is a composite that's incredibly lightweight, while having enough flex and durability to absorb and dissipate impacts. Beneath the surface, an additional eight EPS foam elements with a total of six densities abosrb and dissipate more energy, particularly oblique impacts and rotational forces. All these features work together to ensure that your noggin stays intact in the unlikely event of a crash.

Alpinestars Supertech R10 - Plain White

While the Supertech R10 is well and truly a racing helmet, there's nothing stopping you from using it on the streets. As such, Alpinestars has paid close attention to detail when it comes to comfort and longevity. We see this through a completely removable inner liner with antibacterial fabric. There's also Alpinestars' A-Head system that allows a customizable fit for added comfort. Speaking of comfort, the Supertech R10 boasts 11 openings for airflow, some of which working in tandem with its aerodynamic features such a dual rear spoilers and side fins.

Alpinestars Supertech R10 - Plain Carbon

When it comes to optics, the Supertech R10 utilizes an optical class 1 clear visor with a 22-degree by 57-degree vision angle. This means that the helmet is most at home in a semi-tucked position, akin to those of supersport bikes or aggressive hyper-naked machines. A smoked visor is also available, also compatible with the Pinlock 120XLT anti-fog film. There are visor tear-off lugs for track use, while a nose cover and chin curtain add a touch of quiet comfort for street use.

The Alpinestars Supertech R10 sits among the very best racing helmets offered to mere mortals today. As such, it's no surprise that it comes with a hefty price tag. For plain colors consisting of black and white, you'll have to fork up $999.95 USD – which is definitely way less than $1,000. If you're keen on standing out with graphics, there are two designs to choose from, but they bump the price up to $1,199.95 USD.